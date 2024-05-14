Video reveals Hamas shooting civilians at UNRWA facility in Rafah

(May 14, 2024 / JNS)

Lt. Col. (ret.) Peter Lerner, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, shared footage showing Hamas terrorists standing outside the central logistics compound for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Additional video also showed one of the terrorists firing at civilians.

“Gunmen, likely Hamas terrorists, hanging out at an UNRWA warehouse in eastern Rafah a few days ago and identified by an IDF drone,” Lerner wrote on X. “The U.N. needs to answer some serious questions. Imagine what would’ve happened if we were to target them? The hypocrisy is astounding.”

Gunmen, likely #Hamas terrorists, hanging out at an @UNRWA warehouse in eastern #Rafah a few days ago and identified by an @IDF drone.

The @UN needs to answer some serious questions.

Imagine what would’ve happened if we were to target them?

The hypocrisy is astounding. pic.twitter.com/sCHiKZhZpQ — Lt. Col. (R) Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) May 14, 2024

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in response to the video that “following the event of which terrorists were seen armed inside an UNRWA logistics compound in eastern Rafah, we conveyed the findings to senior officials in the international community and called on the U.N. to conduct an urgent investigation into the matter.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz also shared the video on X, describing it as “Hamas terrorists firing at civilians from within a UNRWA facility next to U.N. vehicles in Rafah.”

Katz insisted that no lie from António Guterres, U.N. secretary-general, and Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of UNRWA, will hide the truth: “UNRWA is an arm of the terrorist organization Hamas. Lazzarini must resign!”