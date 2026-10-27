Watch: Israeli politicians cast ballots on Election Day

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Hezog, cast their ballots in the 26th Knesset elections at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, his office said.

He called on Israeli citizens to vote.

אנחנו כבר הצבענו - ואתם?

צאו להצביע! 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/5ZOFJWV679 — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 27, 2026

“What a privilege it is to come out and vote this morning and make a difference ... I call on all citizens of Israel: Today is our day to go out, make our voices heard and vote. We have no other country,” Herzog said in a Hebrew-language recorded video posted on X.

אנחנו קוראים לאזרחיות ואזרחי ישראל - זה היום שלנו.



צאו להצביע! pic.twitter.com/zzSJJaqpJn — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 27, 2026

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir alongside his wife, Ayala Ben-Gvir, visited the polling booth in Kiryat Arba on the outskirts of Hebron, calling on voters to exercise their democratic right.

“This is a very important day, and with God’s help, we can do this. We can win,” he said. “I know what the mission is, and how much is at stake. I call on the citizens of Israel: Go out and vote!” he added.

Chairman of ultra-Orthodox Shas Party Aryeh Deri voted at the Har Nof neighborhood in Jerusalem.

In an X post, he said he voted for “the Creator of the World!”

“I call on everyone to hurry, to vote, and to make an impact. This is a true battle for Judaism and for the Torah,” he wrote in Hebrew.

זכיתי להצביע לבורא עולם!



ברוך השם, זכינו לקיים את המצווה, לשמוע לדברי חכמים ולהצביע ש״ס. אני קורא לכולם להזדרז, להצביע ולהשפיע. זהו מאבק אמיתי על היהדות ועל התורה.



צפויים אחוזי הצבעה גבוהים מאוד במעוזי השמאל ובמגזר הערבי. עשרות אלפים הגיעו מחו״ל כדי להצביע, להפיל את שלטון הימין… pic.twitter.com/hC4hqlZsxX — אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) October 27, 2026

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the B’Yahad (“Together”) Party, arrived at the polling station in Ra’anana to cast his ballot.

“Dear people of Israel, this is a fateful day for the future of our country,” Bennett could be heard saying before casting his vote.

“I call on everyone to go out and vote to bring about the revolution of those who serve and secure our children’s future. I swear to do everything for the people of Israel, for the State of Israel, and for the future of our country,” he said.

Lawmaker Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats Party, cast his vote as well on Tuesday morning in the central city of Rosh Ha’ayin.

Leader of Yisrael Beiteinu Party Avigdor Liberman arrived at his polling station in the community of Nokdim, south of Bethlehem, together with his spouse, Ela Liberman, to cast his vote.

בוקר טוב לעם ישראל. הצבעתי הבוקר בנוקדים יחד עם אשתי אלה. אני קורא לכולם לצאת ולהצביע.

שימו פתק ל׳ בקלפי 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/JRrrL5Rscb — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) October 27, 2026

Chairman of the People of Israel Party Ofer Winter cast his ballot in the community of Mitzpe Netofa in the Lower Galilee. He later arrived in the city of Kiryat Ata near Haifa to meet local voters.

יו"ר מפלגת עמך ישראל עופר וינטר מצביע בקלפי ביישוב מצפה נטופה pic.twitter.com/mHhlzJuExl — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) October 27, 2026

Member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi from the Joint List, accompanied by his family, arrived in the Arab city of Tayibe to cast his vote.