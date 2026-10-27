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News   Israel News

Watch: Israeli politicians cast ballots on Election Day

“What a privilege it is to come out and vote this morning and make a difference,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

JNS Staff
Otzma Yehudit Chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside his wife, Ayala, casts his vote for the 26th Knesset on Oct. 27, 2026. Courtesy.
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Otzma Yehudit Chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside his wife, Ayala, casts his vote for the 26th Knesset on Oct. 27, 2026. Courtesy.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen at the polling station in Ra’anana next to his wife, Gilat, for the 26th Knesset election on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
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Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen at the polling station in Ra’anana next to his wife, Gilat, for the 26th Knesset election on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
Leader of The Democrats Party Yair Golan arrives at the polling station in Rosh Ha’ayin for the 26th Knesset election on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
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Leader of The Democrats Party Yair Golan arrives at the polling station in Rosh Ha’ayin for the 26th Knesset election on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
MK Ahmad Tibi accompanied by his family casts his vote in the Arab city of Tayibe on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
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MK Ahmad Tibi accompanied by his family casts his vote in the Arab city of Tayibe on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
Otzma Yehudit Chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside his wife, Ayala, casts his vote for the 26th Knesset on Oct. 27, 2026. Courtesy.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen at the polling station in Ra’anana next to his wife, Gilat, for the 26th Knesset election on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
Leader of The Democrats Party Yair Golan arrives at the polling station in Rosh Ha’ayin for the 26th Knesset election on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
MK Ahmad Tibi accompanied by his family casts his vote in the Arab city of Tayibe on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
Otzma Yehudit Chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside his wife, Ayala, casts his vote for the 26th Knesset on Oct. 27, 2026. Courtesy.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen at the polling station in Ra’anana next to his wife, Gilat, for the 26th Knesset election on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
Leader of The Democrats Party Yair Golan arrives at the polling station in Rosh Ha’ayin for the 26th Knesset election on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
MK Ahmad Tibi accompanied by his family casts his vote in the Arab city of Tayibe on Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Hezog, cast their ballots in the 26th Knesset elections at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, his office said.

He called on Israeli citizens to vote.

“What a privilege it is to come out and vote this morning and make a difference ... I call on all citizens of Israel: Today is our day to go out, make our voices heard and vote. We have no other country,” Herzog said in a Hebrew-language recorded video posted on X.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir alongside his wife, Ayala Ben-Gvir, visited the polling booth in Kiryat Arba on the outskirts of Hebron, calling on voters to exercise their democratic right.

“This is a very important day, and with God’s help, we can do this. We can win,” he said. “I know what the mission is, and how much is at stake. I call on the citizens of Israel: Go out and vote!” he added.

Chairman of ultra-Orthodox Shas Party Aryeh Deri voted at the Har Nof neighborhood in Jerusalem.

In an X post, he said he voted for “the Creator of the World!”

“I call on everyone to hurry, to vote, and to make an impact. This is a true battle for Judaism and for the Torah,” he wrote in Hebrew.

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the B’Yahad (“Together”) Party, arrived at the polling station in Ra’anana to cast his ballot.

“Dear people of Israel, this is a fateful day for the future of our country,” Bennett could be heard saying before casting his vote.

“I call on everyone to go out and vote to bring about the revolution of those who serve and secure our children’s future. I swear to do everything for the people of Israel, for the State of Israel, and for the future of our country,” he said.

Lawmaker Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats Party, cast his vote as well on Tuesday morning in the central city of Rosh Ha’ayin.

Leader of Yisrael Beiteinu Party Avigdor Liberman arrived at his polling station in the community of Nokdim, south of Bethlehem, together with his spouse, Ela Liberman, to cast his vote.

Chairman of the People of Israel Party Ofer Winter cast his ballot in the community of Mitzpe Netofa in the Lower Galilee. He later arrived in the city of Kiryat Ata near Haifa to meet local voters.

Member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi from the Joint List, accompanied by his family, arrived in the Arab city of Tayibe to cast his vote.

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