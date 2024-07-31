JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
OpinionIsrael at War

What Haniyeh’s assassination really means

Like America, Israel has spent far too long fighting catspaws instead of the money and power behind them.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Qatar, June 12, 2024. Credit: Chuck Kennedy/U.S. State Department.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Qatar, June 12, 2024. Credit: Chuck Kennedy/U.S. State Department.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist who writes for conservative publications.
Edit
(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’s so-called political arm, was the Islamic terror group’s public face. Safely operating in Qatar and Turkey, state sponsors of terror, Israel took him out during a visit to Iran.

Taking out the Hamas boss after he met with Iran’s president obviously sends a message to Iran, and humiliates the regime. But it also tells a more disturbing story. Namely that Israel could have taken out Haniyeh in Qatar but chose not to do it because of the influence the oil-rich Islamic terror state wields over Washington, D.C., European capitals and Israel itself, where it has cornered the market on hostage negotiations.

Haniyeh had nothing to worry about in Qatar or in Turkey, a terror state that doubles as a NATO member. He only had to worry when he was in Iran. But Qatar and Iran are allies. And the corrupt power that Qatar wields over the free world through its bribes, its Al Jazeera influence operation and its numerous agents should be disturbing.

Hamas is just one of the many examples of Qatar’s ability to wield its influence on behalf of Islamic terrorists. Haniyeh is better off dead, but like America, Israel has spent far too long fighting catspaws instead of the money and power behind them.

What the assassination of the Hamas leader really means is that no one will touch Qatar or its terrorists.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, in the Iranian capital Tehran. We consider it a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation, and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law,” Qatar’s statement argues.

Qatar doesn’t consider Oct. 7 a dangerous escalation, but it does consider killing Hamas terrorists a dangerous escalation. And that same approach has been adopted by the Biden admin and the European Union.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.
You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates