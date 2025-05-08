Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
White smoke signals election of new pope

The next head of the Catholic Church, elected by a two-thirds majority of the papal conclave, will be announced on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

View of the Sistine Chapel from the dome of St. Peter's Basilica, September 2005. Credit: Maus-Trauden via Wikimedia Commons.
(May 8, 2025 / JNS)

White smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney on Thursday afternoon, signaling the election of a new pope.

Crowds in St. Peter’s Square reportedly erupted in cheers as the 133 cardinal electors reached a two-thirds majority after two days of voting on who will be Pope Francis’ successor. Cardinal Dominique Mamberti is expected to announce his name from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the Vatican on April 21 at the age of 88.

This is a developing story.

