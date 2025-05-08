White smoke signals election of new pope

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

White smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney on Thursday afternoon, signaling the election of a new pope.

Crowds in St. Peter’s Square reportedly erupted in cheers as the 133 cardinal electors reached a two-thirds majority after two days of voting on who will be Pope Francis’ successor. Cardinal Dominique Mamberti is expected to announce his name from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the Vatican on April 21 at the age of 88.

This is a developing story.