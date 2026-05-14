Wildlife
“The white stork is the species that, for many generations, symbolized migration and longing for the Land of Israel for Jews from Ethiopia to Poland.”
Mother Suga is caring for and nursing the newborn.
The weather system led to the filling of runoff basins in several areas, bringing about noticeable changes to the local scenery.
The $4.5 million project seeks to make the historical and agricultural heritage of the site more accessible to visitors, with a boutique culinary experience.
Experts are calling for the government to act, as drought grips Israel’s north.
Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund highlights six family-friendly water trails across Israel’s forests.
Israeli police found 36 parrots in Palestinian Authority controlled territory in western Samaria.
“It is a symbol of resilience and renewal for the entire north,” says Ifat Ovadia-Luski, chairwoman of KKL-JNF.
The phased reopening brings a ray of hope to the north, but scars of war remain visible.
The injured reptile was transferred to a marine wildlife hospital for treatment of an infected limb entangled in fishing lines.
The blazes represent the most extensive damage the area has faced.
The terrorists fled towards the nearby village of Deir Nidham.