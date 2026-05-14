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Wildlife

White stroks seen perching on irrigation systems in Israel’s Galilee Panhandle. Credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF
Israel News
Thousands of white storks rest-stop in Galilee Panhandle
“The white stork is the species that, for many generations, symbolized migration and longing for the Land of Israel for Jews from Ethiopia to Poland.”
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
An Orangutan and her baby in The Zoological Center Tel Aviv - Ramat Gan, on Dec 22 2010. Photo by Keren Freeman/Flash90.
Israel News
Jerusalem zoo sees rare birth of baby orangutan
Mother Suga is caring for and nursing the newborn.
April 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Liman at the Meitar Forest
Israel News
Heavy rainfall turns parts of Negev green following two years of war
The weather system led to the filling of runoff basins in several areas, bringing about noticeable changes to the local scenery.
Dec. 31, 2025
A view of the new visitor center at the Sataf Forest in the Jerusalem Hills, July 28, 2025. Photo by Lior Avitan.
Feature
Visitor center with French patisserie opens in Sataf Forest
The $4.5 million project seeks to make the historical and agricultural heritage of the site more accessible to visitors, with a boutique culinary experience.
July 29, 2025
Etgar Lefkovits
Kinneret island
Israel News
Driest winter in 100 years prompts Kinneret island’s reemergence
Experts are calling for the government to act, as drought grips Israel’s north.
June 12, 2025
JNS Staff
The Shefer Recreation Area, Israel. Photo by Michael Huri/KKL-JNF.
Feature
Celebrate Shavuot in nature: Best hiking spots for families
Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund highlights six family-friendly water trails across Israel’s forests.
May 31, 2025
Lorikeet parrots seen at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo on July 2, 2013. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israel News
Rare parrots stolen from Jerusalem Biblical Zoo found in PA village
Israeli police found 36 parrots in Palestinian Authority controlled territory in western Samaria.
April 25, 2025
Cranes at Hula Valley
Israel News
Hula Valley nature reserve reopens to visitors after wartime closure
“It is a symbol of resilience and renewal for the entire north,” says Ifat Ovadia-Luski, chairwoman of KKL-JNF.
Dec. 27, 2024
Wild horses graze at sunrise overlooking the Hula Valley, near Route 978 in the Israeli Golan Heights, Nov. 27, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel begins reopening northern national parks
The phased reopening brings a ray of hope to the north, but scars of war remain visible.
Dec. 4, 2024
JNS Staff
INPA workers loading a leatherback sea turtle onto a trailer on Tel Dor Beach, Israel on Oct. 9, 2024. Photo courtesy of INPA.
Israel News
Rare 600-pound sea turtle rescued in northern Israel
The injured reptile was transferred to a marine wildlife hospital for treatment of an infected limb entangled in fishing lines.
Oct. 10, 2024
Fighting Fires in Northern Israel
Israel News
KKL-JNF to provide $5m to firefighting teams in northern Israel
The blazes represent the most extensive damage the area has faced.
Sept. 16, 2024
Residents in Neve Tzuf, in the Binyamin region of Samaria, check damage to their homes after a fire, Nov. 27, 2016. Photo by Yaakov Lederman/Flash90.
Israel News
Arab arson triggers evacuation in Neve Tzuf
The terrorists fled towards the nearby village of Deir Nidham.
Sept. 13, 2024
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OPINION
Gilad Ostrovsky
Opinion
Restoring the Galilee forest: A five-year journey of renewal and hope
Gilad Ostrovsky