JNF-USA connects more than 30,000 Israelis with disabilities to nature

According to the latest half-yearly report from LOTEM, an organization that makes the Jewish homeland, including its natural spaces, accessible for all, Jewish National Fund-USA helped support the provision of educational, therapeutic, and resilience services to more than 30,000 Israeli children, teenagers and seniors, including individuals with disabilities and wounded soldiers.

“Jewish National Fund-USA’s support accounts for 50% of our ongoing operational budget,” said Gaylee Schif, the organization’s Jewish National Fund-USA liaison. “As in previous years, the funding we receive from them continues to play a vital role in enabling us to operate at a significant scale, especially in light of recent events.”

Jewish National Fund-USA’s support for Israelis with disabilities in Israel’s North and South is part of its “circles of impact” strategy that aims to attract 800,000 new residents to Israel’s frontier communities. When families moving from Israel’s central cities to the Negev and Galilee know that their needs will be catered to, population growth, economic development and greater regional prosperity can be supported.

Throughout the first half of the year, frequent security threats led to the cancellation and rescheduling of activities, while programming had to adapt to safety guidelines. At the same time, the demand for respite, resilience, and therapeutic programming grew dramatically, particularly among residents of frontline communities, wounded soldiers, victims of terror and individuals coping with trauma from Oct. 7.

Despite these challenges, Jewish National Fund-USA supported LOTEM in continuing operations across Israel, ensuring uninterrupted support for the schools, municipalities, institutions and organizations that depend on its services during both times of routine and crisis.

“If the land of Israel is the soul of the Jewish people, then every person deserves the opportunity to experience its beauty,” said Russell F. Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA. “Our responsibility is to ensure that every member of society can connect with the land, explore it and feel the same sense of joy, belonging and pride that it inspires in all of us.”

Thanks to Jewish National Fund-USA, 5,308 participants with disabilities in southern Israel, 4,964 in central Israel, 4,781 in northern Israel and 2,499 residents in the Israel Envelope (bordering Gaza) received support. Services are provided to individuals across the full spectrum of disabilities, including autism, cognitive disabilities, physical disabilities, sensory impairments and mental-health challenges.

Over the past three years, there has been a marked increase in participants requiring mental-health support as the emotional toll of war continues to grow.

As communities across Israel continue rebuilding and recovering, Jewish National Fund-USA ensures that Israelis of every age and ability have access to healing, inclusion and outdoor experiences, strengthening resilience one community at a time.

To learn more about Jewish National Fund-USA’s support for people with disabilities, visit: jnf.org/disabilities.