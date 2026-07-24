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In interview day after Jew stabbed in NYC, Mamdani tells interviewer his biggest error was being photographed eating burrito on train

Jewish leaders have called for the mayor to apologize for his antisemitic rhetoric, which they say incites violence against Jews, and to be more careful about how he talks about Israel.

JNS Staff
Mamdani dark shadow
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appears live on WNYC’s “Mamdani’s First 100 Days: Lessons from La Guardia” in Manhattan, April 20, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
(July 24, 2026 / JNS)

The day after a Jewish man wearing a kippah was stabbed in New York City on the fast day of Tisha B’Av, Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, was asked in an interview what his biggest “fumble” has been.

Jewish leaders have called for the mayor to apologize and temper his future rhetoric, after he released a video calling the Israeli prime minister a “war criminal” and saying that he ought to be arrested. The Jewish leaders say that the mayor is inciting violence against Jews.

When Tone Kapone, of the “Shade Room,” asked the mayor what his biggest mistake had been, Mamdani focused elsewhere than where Jewish leaders are hoping he’d introspect.

“Biggest fumble,” he said. “You know, someone was talking to me about this today. It wasn’t even when I was the mayor, but it still lives with me, which is eating a burrito on the train and taking a photo of it. Shouldn’t have done it.”

The mayor also accused Israel of “genocide” twice in the interview.

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