More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Why do Jews lead so many of America’s top universities?

They must simultaneously serve as scholars, CEOs, diplomats, fundraisers and public figures while navigating intense political polarization.

The Genesis Prize Foundation
Jewish university presidents. Credit: Genesis Prize Foundation.
Jewish university presidents. Credit: Genesis Prize Foundation.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / By Stan Polovets)

When Columbia University begins a new academic year today, it will do so with a new leader: Dr. Jennifer Mnookin, only the second Jewish president in Columbia’s 272-year history.

The appointment is notable. Columbia has been at the center of the campus upheaval that followed the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023—pro-Palestinian encampments; calls for boycotts and divestment from Israel; and fierce disputes over antisemitism, academic freedom and the safety of Jewish students.

It might be tempting to conclude that Mnookin was chosen by the Columbia board as a response to accusations that the university has not done enough to combat antisemitism. That would be misguided. The simple truth is that the pool of potential candidates to lead major universities is heavily tilted toward Jews.

Look at the data. Mnookin joins Jewish presidents at Harvard, Princeton, Dartmouth, Brown and Cornell—meaning that six of the eight Ivy League universities are now led by Jews.

Jewish presidents also lead elite, non-Ivy schools, including Stanford, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins, New York University and the University of California, Los Angeles. Just one year ago, Northwestern and the California Institute of Technology were on that list as well. Taken together, it is an extraordinary reversal from an era when elite universities excluded Jews.

How did a people comprising roughly 2% of the U.S. population come to lead so many of America’s most influential universities?

The answer lies in the intersection of two cultures: one that revered learning and one that eventually rewarded merit.

Jewish tradition has long treated learning as far more than a path to professional success. It is a religious obligation, a cultural inheritance and a communal responsibility. Rabbis led through scholarship rather than force. The Talmud preserved disagreement alongside consensus, teaching generations that truth emerges through rigorous debate rather than unquestioned authority. Those habits of inquiry align naturally with the ideals of the modern university.

Across centuries of exile and discrimination, Jews learned that kingdoms could seize land, wealth and homes, but not learning. Excluded from owning land, joining guilds or entering many professions, Jewish communities invested instead in education. Literacy became widespread. Study became a moral duty. Learning became portable wealth.

Yet for much of the early 20th century, America’s most prestigious universities sought to limit Jewish enrollment. Admissions quotas, character interviews, geographic preferences, and subjective notions of “fit” were explicitly designed to restrict Jewish students despite outstanding academic performance.

Only after World War II did those barriers gradually fall. As universities moved—however imperfectly—toward merit-based admissions and advancement, talented Jewish scholars entered the faculty pipeline, became deans and provosts, and eventually presidents.

The real story is not today’s presidents. It is yesterday’s professors. Long before Jewish presidents became numerous, Jewish scholars had become disproportionately represented on the faculties of America’s leading research universities. University presidents are almost always drawn from those same senior academic ranks.

This is what can happen when a culture that prizes learning gains equal access to institutions that reward scholarly achievement. The transformation reflects a remarkable historical arc: from exclusion to leadership, from quotas to opportunity.

Today’s university presidents face challenges unlike those of any previous generation. They must simultaneously serve as scholars, CEOs, diplomats, fundraisers and public figures while navigating intense political polarization.

For Jewish presidents, the burden has become even heavier since Oct. 7. They have been called upon to defend free inquiry while confronting antisemitism sometimes cloaked in the language of activism. They must protect robust debate without tolerating intimidation, preserve academic freedom while ensuring Jewish students feel safe, and distinguish legitimate protest from harassment.

That makes Columbia’s transition particularly resonant. One of the universities that once restricted Jewish enrollment—and that more recently has become a flashpoint over Israel and antisemitism—is now turning to a Jewish scholar to lead it through a deeply unsettled moment.

Some university leaders have responded more effectively than others. But the larger historical reversal is unmistakable.

A century ago, Ivy League universities debated how many Jews to admit. Today, most entrust Jews to lead them. Few historical reversals better capture both the endurance of Jewish values and the American promise that, however imperfectly, merit can triumph over prejudice.

The Genesis Prize Foundation
About & contact the publisher
The Genesis Prize Foundation The Genesis Prize Foundation
The Genesis Prize Foundation works to foster Jewish identity, celebrate Jewish achievement and strengthen the bond between Israel and the Diaspora. Through the Genesis Prize, a global award honoring extraordinary individuals for their professional excellence, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values, the foundation has leveraged the annual $1 million award into philanthropic initiatives totaling more than $50 million, with grants going to more than 230 nonprofit programs in 31 countries and directly impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people.
EXPLORE JNS
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
September 7, 2026 08:13 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, attends a House committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 8, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
UK bans Judea & Samaria products, prompting calls for reprisals
Smotrich calls for Britain’s ambassador to be expelled; Ben-Gvir urges recognition of Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.
September 8, 2026 03:41 AM
JNS Staff
Magen David Adom emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a stabbing attack near the village of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, Aug. 23, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
Israeli seriously wounded in terror stabbing at Samaria farm
The victim sustained multiple wounds to his hand and upper body “until the knife broke,” the Rescuers Without Borders volunteer emergency service said.
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and peace envoy, speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Sept. 6, 2026. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
The White House peace envoy said Washington had only begun understanding what stripping enclave arms required, calling it “beyond your comprehension.”
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
09:00
12 countries back sanctions on Judea, Samaria Jewish communities
08:46
Tokyo: Protesters to rally at Israeli embassy over ‘genocide’
08:43
Palestinians from Hebron indicted after Golan Heights arrests
08:33
Britain bans import of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
08:23
Thailand to deport French zoo owner who banned Israeli
08:03
Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists set to resume as High Court decision takes effect
07:42
Slovenian PM accuses former government of antisemitism
07:22
Israeli carrier to launch first-ever flights from Tel Aviv to the Philippines
07:02
Iran parliament official tells US to leave region, warns of military capabilities
06:44
Pezeshkian: Iran will resist ‘with full force’
06:23
Danon: Jewish violence in Judea and Samaria is crime, not terror
06:00
Herzog warns UK sanctions would be ‘grave miscalculation’
05:52
Dozens of Hebron-Kiryat Arba volunteers drill for emergency response
05:32
Huckabee backs Trump’s Iran strategy, rejects reports of Netanyahu tensions
05:12
Large-scale emergency drill underway in Ma’ale Adumim
04:51
Huckabee blasts British trade ban on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
04:37
IDF eliminates terrorist in Samaria counterterror raid
04:21
Houthi attacks wound 73 in Saudi Arabia
04:01
CENTCOM: 94 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
03:45
Mladenov: Two-state solution risks becoming ‘practically impossible’
03:25
Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu to sanction Britain over Falklands ‘occupation’
03:20
Israeli envoy praises Mladenov’s Gaza-plan outlook at Abu Dhabi forum
03:10
UK minister confirms coming ban on Judea and Samaria goods
02:56
Rep. Randy Fine warns UK firms over possible Judea and Samaria trade ban
02:25
Grossi: IAEA access would have ‘positive repercussions’ for Iran
02:05
Smotrich calls for expulsion of British ambassador over potential sanctions
01:58
IDF eliminates terrorist in Lebanon’s Beaufort area
01:34
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza strikes
01:19
PA spokesman admits pay-for-slay never stopped
00:07
Report: Russian-Israeli historian charged with espionage
14:09
Danon: Netanyahu to address UN General Assembly on Sept. 24
13:08
Herzog to visit Cyprus for talks with counterpart
13:06
Hamas Nukhba company commander eliminated, IDF says
12:07
French FM boasts of boosting ‘Palestinian cause since Oct. 7'
11:06
Israel launches program to expand defense business in Japan
10:05
Israeli spokesman accuses media of lying about Judea, Samaria violence
09:34
Israel, Germany explore turning Volkswagen plant into defense hub
09:04
Average salary in Israel rose 7.7% in June 2026, CBS reports
08:50
Kosovo signs agreement to join Gaza stabilization force
08:33
Huckabee decries international indifference to Samaria terror stabbing
08:13
Israeli security forces drill Oct. 7-style scenario in Eilat, Arava
07:51
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
07:36
Palestinian killed after clash with IDF troops in Samaria
07:13
Germany challenges ICJ jurisdiction in Gaza ‘genocide’ case
06:56
IDF to review vulnerabilities after surprise drill
06:31
Yossi Dagan calls for ‘full cordon’ of Palestinian towns near Samaria stabbing attack
06:11
Iranian lawmakers back plan to bar sanctioning countries from Strait of Hormuz
05:53
Netanyahu hails troops for slaying terrorist who stabbed Samaria farmer
05:33
IDF kills terrorist who stabbed Israeli in Samaria
05:32
Israeli embassy offers condolences after deaths of two Greek pilots
More Updates
JNS TV
US President Donald Trump addresses reporters after the G-7 summit in France. June 16, 2026. Screengrab from official White House channel. Credit: The White House.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump warns his biggest attack on Iran is still to come
September 8, 2026 06:12 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Israel Ellis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A personal encounter with antisemitism
Israel Ellis
David Levine. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Who ya gonna to believe: Them or your own eyes?
David S. Levine