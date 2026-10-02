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American Jewish University names Ari Bloom chair of the 2050 Institute

AJU alum to guide convening strategy and national leadership initiatives.

American Jewish University
Ari Bloom
Ari Bloom. Credit: Courtesy of American Jewish University.
(Oct. 2, 2026 / American Jewish University)

American Jewish University announced that Ari Bloom, founder and CEO of A-Frame Brands and co-founder of Wise Sons Jewish Deli, has been named board chair of the 2050 Institute at AJU. In this role, Bloom will guide the Institute’s strategy to convene the next generation of Jewish leaders, build cross-community allyship and establish AJU’s Brandeis-Bardin Campus as a national destination for Jewish thought leadership.

“Bloom brings something rare to this work, a builder’s instinct and an absolute commitment to showing up,” said Jay Sanderson, president of American Jewish University and founder and CEO of the 2050 Institute. “He understands that the future of Jewish life will not be built by traditional institutions alone, but by leaders willing to take up space, build new tables and invite the world to sit down. That is exactly what the 2050 Institute is here to do.”

Bloom has been connected to AJU since childhood, as a camper and counselor at Camp Alonim on the Brandeis-Bardin Campus and now as the parent of Alonim campers. His professional career has been defined by a conviction that strong leadership means showing up—for partners, for community and for the moments that matter most.

As founder and CEO of A-Frame Brands, Bloom has built a Venice-based consumer products company that co-creates brands with talent and retail partners. He also co-founded Wise Sons Jewish Deli in San Francisco with his brother Evan, also an Alonim alumnus.

“The Jewish community stands at a threshold,” said Bloom. “We need to come together not from a place of defense or victimhood, but from a deep confidence in our moral authority and cultural richness. The 2050 Institute is an opportunity to build something the world has been waiting for: a place where Jewish moral leadership is practiced in public, across every background and tradition and as a bridge to genuine partnership and allyship outside our community. I’m honored to help lead that work alongside Jay and the entire AJU family.”

In his role, Bloom will guide the development of the Institute’s National Salon Series across multiple cities, shape the vision for an annual leadership summit at the Brandeis-Bardin Campus and help launch the Institute’s fellowship program for emerging Jewish leaders.

About the 2050 Institute

The 2050 Institute at American Jewish University is a forward-thinking initiative designed to reimagine and reshape the future of Jewish life in North America. Through convenings, fellowships, dialogue programs and grant-making initiatives, the Institute brings together leaders, creators and thinkers to develop actionable strategies for a thriving Jewish future.

For more information, visit: aju.edu.

American Jewish University
About & contact the publisher
American Jewish University American Jewish University
American Jewish University (AJU) is singularly focused on the future of Jewish life. A thriving center of Jewish resources and talent, AJU inspires and educates the next generation of educators, professionals, rabbis and lay leaders, while creating innovative pathways for living Jewishly.
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