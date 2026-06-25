American Jewish University Names Rabbi John Carrier senior rabbi and director of Jewish education

American Jewish University (AJU) announced the appointment of Rabbi John Carrier as senior rabbi and director of Jewish education for the Maas Center for Jewish Journeys, bringing to the role an accomplished educator, congregational leader, digital content creator and longtime instructor in AJU’s Miller Introduction to Judaism program.

A 2014 graduate of AJU’s Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies who converted to Judaism in 2000, Rabbi Carrier returns to AJU after more than a decade of teaching, community building and helping hundreds of students deepen their connection to Jewish life.

Carrier relocated from Minneapolis to Los Angeles for the position. His hiring became effective on June 22.

“This is the chance of a lifetime,” Carrier said. “As much as a risk as it’s going to be, as much as a dislocation as it’s going to be, I had to go for it. To be selected for this opportunity feels like a validation of all the work I’ve done up to this point. My whole rabbinic career has been arcing toward this role, and while this is a big move that I’m undertaking quickly, it’s well worth it.”

He will work closely with Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, vice president of Jewish engagement and director of the Maas Center for Jewish Journeys, AJU’s hub for Jewish learning and engagement, to expand opportunities for people seeking Jewish learning, community and connection.

“As our new Senior Rabbi and Director of Jewish Education for the Maas Center for Jewish Journeys, John brings warmth, humor, wisdom and a genuine commitment to our students. He takes the time to build relationships, offer thoughtful guidance and help people find their place within Jewish life and community,” Rabbi Rabizadeh said. “In many ways, it already feels as though John has long been part of our leadership team. I am excited for this next chapter and confident that, with his partnership, we will continue to deepen our impact and reach even more people on their Jewish journeys.”

Carrier’s previous experience includes serving on the clergy teams at Burbank Temple Emanu El and Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center. He is a fellow of Rabbis Without Borders, a graduate of the Institute for Jewish Spirituality’s Clergy Leadership Program and the author of The Promised Life: Overcome Your Crisis and Find Your Purpose with Seven Gifts from a Time-Tested Tradition. Additionally, he is the host of the Jewcurious Show podcast and producer of more than 300 Jewish educational videos for YouTube.

Prior to joining AJU, he lived with his family in South Minneapolis, where he taught Hebrew at St. Louis Park High School, middle school students at Talmud Torah of Minneapolis, and online for the Miller Intro to Judaism program and the Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning. Since 2014, Carrier has taught hundreds of students in the Miller Introduction to Judaism Program and welcomed dozens of new Jews into the community, both as a sponsoring rabbi and as a member of a beit din.

“I’m excited by the visions Rabbi Tarlan and AJU President Jay Sanderson have for the Maas Center,” Carrier said. “There’s an opportunity here to reach people who are looking for meaning, connection and a Jewish home, whether they’ve been Jewish their entire lives or are just beginning to explore Judaism.”

AJU’s Maas Center for Jewish Journeys helps people explore Jewish life through classes and community. Its flagship 18-week Intro to Judaism course provides Jewish and Jew-curious people of all ages the opportunity to explore Jewish beliefs, holidays, rituals and values in person or online.