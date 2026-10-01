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American Jewish University to celebrate 85 years of Ziering Brandeis Camp Institute

A weekend-long celebration bringing together generations of BCI participants, alumni, faculty and friends to honor 85 years of Jewish learning, community, creativity and connection.

American Jewish University
BCI, brings together Jewish 20-somethings for an immersive, residential experience
BCI, conceived as a laboratory for living Judaism, brings together Jewish 20-somethings for an immersive, residential experience. Credit: Courtesy of American Jewish University.
(Oct. 1, 2026 / American Jewish University)

American Jewish University (AJU) will celebrate the 85th anniversary of its Ziering Brandeis Camp Institute (BCI) with “BCI at 85,” a weekend-long celebration bringing together generations of BCI participants, alumni, faculty and friends to honor 85 years of Jewish learning, community, creativity and connection.

The celebration will feature two signature events, each open to the entire community.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, a Havdalah and Dessert Reception at Leo Baeck Temple invites the BCI community to reconnect and rekindle the spirit, camaraderie and sense of belonging that have defined the program across generations.

The festivities continue Sunday, Oct. 25, with “A Taste of BCI,” an anniversary brunch celebration welcoming attendees home to AJU’s Brandeis-Bardin Campus in Brandeis, Calif. The gathering will offer participants an opportunity to revisit the campus and celebrate the enduring relationships and experiences that have made BCI a cornerstone of Jewish communal life.

“BCI is one of the Jewish community’s premier legacy programs, and reaching this 85-year milestone is an extraordinary achievement,” said Jay Sanderson, president and CEO of American Jewish University. “For generations, BCI has helped young Jewish adults discover the joy of living Jewishly while preparing them to take on Jewish leadership roles. This celebration is an opportunity to honor that remarkable legacy while looking ahead to the future of this transformative program.”

BCI, conceived as a laboratory for living Judaism, is held each summer on AJU’s Brandeis-Bardin Campus and brings together Jewish 20-somethings for an immersive, residential experience. Since its founding in 1941 by educator Shlomo Bardin, BCI has reached more than 12,000 participants from 39 countries.

Alissa David, AJU’s director of alumni engagement, expressed appreciation for the alumni whose dedication has helped bring the anniversary celebration to life.

“We are deeply grateful to every member of the ‘BCI at 85’ alumni committee, representing BCIers from the 1950s through the 2000s, who stepped up to make this celebration possible,” David said. “Their commitment, energy and love for BCI are a testament to the extraordinary bonds this program creates. This weekend belongs to all of them and to the countless people whose lives have been changed by BCI.”

Event details

Havdalah and Dessert Reception
Saturday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m.
Leo Baeck Temple
1300 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles, Calif. 90049

A Taste of BCI: 85th anniversary brunch celebration
Sunday, Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m.
Brandeis-Bardin Campus
American Jewish University
1101 Peppertree Lane
Brandeis, Calif. 93064

Admission: $200 per person for both events; everyone is welcome
Dietary laws observed

Media are invited to attend both events.

For details, visit: aju.edu/bci85 or contact Ryan Torok, director of public relations at American Jewish University, at Ryan.torok@aju.edu.

American Jewish University
About & contact the publisher
American Jewish University American Jewish University
American Jewish University (AJU) is singularly focused on the future of Jewish life. A thriving center of Jewish resources and talent, AJU inspires and educates the next generation of educators, professionals, rabbis and lay leaders, while creating innovative pathways for living Jewishly.
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