AFHU promotes Matt Cohen to national director of institutional giving

American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) announced the promotion of Matt Cohen, Midwest Region associate executive director, to AFHU national director of institutional giving.

In this newly created position, Cohen is building and leading AFHU’s institutional giving program, with a focus on increasing support from foundations, family offices, corporations and other institutional partners. He also serves as a primary representative of AFHU’s national office, communicating the academic, research and innovation priorities of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to institutional partners across the United States.

“Cohen is the ideal candidate to take a lead role in engaging with numerous U.S. institutions and foundations, whose philanthropic missions and goals align with Hebrew University initiatives,” said Joshua Rednik, AFHU CEO. “He will work closely with each of our regional offices as well as the Hebrew University’s Division for Advancement and External Relations to help fulfill the university’s priorities and promise.”

Cohen is a fundraising and nonprofit executive with experience spanning major gifts, foundation and corporate relations, strategic planning, communications, board development and program management. Before joining AFHU in 2021, he served as the director of development for the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science’s Midwest Region. He previously held development leadership roles in health care at Erie Family Health Center and Sinai Chicago.

Cohen earned a certificate in Strategies in Nonprofit Management from the University of Chicago. He graduated with an M.S. in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1997 and a dual B.S. degree with Highest Distinction in chemistry and cell and molecular biology from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in 1995.

Cohen lives in the suburbs of Chicago with his wife and three children.