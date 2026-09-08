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BGU appoints Melissa B. Greenberg as CEO of Americans for Ben-Gurion University

“The university embodies humanitarian ideals and the belief that a Jewish state can be a light unto the nations through its contributions to humanity,” she said.

Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU)
Melissa B. Greenberg. Credit: Courtesy of A4BGU.
Melissa B. Greenberg. Credit: Courtesy of A4BGU.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU))

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) announced that Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) has appointed nationally recognized Jewish philanthropic executive Melissa B. Greenberg as its new chief executive officer.

Greenberg joins A4BGU as the organization continues to support the university’s profound impact, from advancing discoveries that improve lives worldwide; educating the next generation of leaders for Israel; and fulfilling Israeli founding father and first prime minister David Ben-Gurion’s vision of transforming the Negev into a thriving center of innovation, opportunity and resilience.

“This is a very exciting moment—not just for our colleagues and supporters in the United States, but for the entire global BGU community,” stated BGU president Daniel Chamovitz. “Melissa will not only lead our team in the United States, but will build partnerships and bridges with our associates and supporters around the world as we work together to strengthen and advance the incredible work coming out of our university.”

A veteran leader in higher education and Jewish philanthropy, Greenberg brings decades of experience leading transformational fundraising campaigns; building high-performing teams; and bolstering relationships among donors, volunteers and institutional partners.

Most recently, she served as vice president for institutional advancement and chief philanthropy officer at Hebrew Union College, where she led the institution’s global fundraising strategy, guided significant organizational transformation and helped increase philanthropic revenue by more than 300% over a four-year period.

Previously, she was executive vice president and chief development officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. She also held senior leadership positions at Temple University, the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

Greenberg is inspired by BGU’s role in shaping Israel’s future by expanding educational opportunity and strengthening communities across the southern part of the Jewish state, while accelerating groundbreaking discoveries that improve lives in fields ranging from cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to health sciences, climate resilience, desert agriculture and national security.

“BGU is strategically positioned to help Israel make a difference on the global stage through the very values on which the state was founded,” Greenberg said. “The university embodies humanitarian ideals and the belief that a Jewish state can be a light unto the nations through its contributions to humanity, and by being home to a diverse and pluralistic campus community.”

She noted that “this is the Israel that Americans and the world need to see. I am honored to build upon A4BGU’s momentum by strengthening the philanthropic partnerships that fuel the university’s continued growth and impact.”

Greenberg assumes her leadership role at A4BGU following Ian Benjamin, who has served as Interim CEO since November 2025. Benjamin will remain at A4BGU throughout the transition.

“Melissa is an exceptional leader whose experience, vision and commitment to Israel make her uniquely qualified to lead Americans for Ben-Gurion University into its next era of growth,” said Andrea Goren, chairman of the A4BGU board of directors. “She deeply understands both the transformative power of higher education and the extraordinary impact of Jewish philanthropy.”

She added: “We are thrilled to welcome her to the A4BGU family and look forward to the energy, creativity and strategic leadership she will bring to advancing support for Ben-Gurion University. We are also deeply grateful to Ian, who stepped in as interim CEO during a crucial period of transition and provided steady, thoughtful leadership.”

Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU)
About & contact the publisher
Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU)
By supporting a world-class academic institution that not only nurtures the Negev but also shares its expertise locally and globally, Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) engages a community of Americans who are committed to improving the world. David Ben-Gurion envisioned that Israel’s future would be forged in the Negev. The cutting-edge research carried out at Ben-Gurion University drives that vision by sustaining a desert Silicon Valley, with the “Stanford of the Negev” at its center. The Americans for Ben-Gurion University movement supports a 21st-century unifying vision for Israel by rallying around BGU’s remarkable work and role as an apolitical beacon of light in the Negev Desert.
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