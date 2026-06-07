More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Immersive XR experience expands the reach of Holocaust education

A cutting-edge, mixed-reality project details the inspiring story of Benno Kern—from Anschluss to Auschwitz to liberation in Buchenwald.

Claims Conference
Introducing the launch of “Benno’s Light,” June 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Claims Conference.
Introducing the launch of “Benno’s Light,” June 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Claims Conference.
(Jun. 6, 2026 / Claims Conference)

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) announced the launch of “Benno’s Light,” the heartbreaking and inspiring story of 98-year-old Holocaust survivor Benno Kern brought to life through cutting-edge, mixed-reality technology, which allows people to walk through his story while using VR headsets or simply on their computers. “Benno’s Light” is the latest effort to expand access to Holocaust knowledge, meeting future generations in compelling and engaging ways.

Gideon Taylor, president of the Claims Conference, said that “mixed reality is the technology of now and of the future. And it is precisely why it is so crucial that we tap into advanced technology to help future generations understand the Holocaust. We cannot let stories like Benno’s fade into the darkness.”

In partnership with the Austrian government, the Claims Conference collaborated with immersive technology company makemepulse to create a sensitive and evocative mixed-reality experience animating Kern’s words into a powerful testimony and educational experience for generations to come.

“Holocaust remembrance is not only an obligation to the past; it is our mandate for the future. A vibrant and forward-looking culture of remembrance requires us to meet current and future generations where they are. Projects like ‘Benno’s Light’ demonstrate how cutting-edge technology can preserve the voices of survivors in ways that are deeply personal, accessible and meaningful for young audiences today and tomorrow,” said Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.

He added that “Austria recognizes its historical responsibility to ensure that the truth of the Shoah remains alive through innovative educational tools that strengthen awareness, deepen understanding and sharpen our vigilance against antisemitism, hatred and intolerance in all forms.”

Born in 1927 in Vienna, Austria, Benno Kern recounts his life in the city he remembers for both its music and intellect, but also for the pogroms that scarred the hearts of those who remember. Kern explains to viewers how his joyful and innocent childhood turned to darkness as his relatives, and eventually his own immediate family, ran from the Nazis and were eventually captured by them.

Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference, greets Holocaust survivor Benno Kern, June 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Claims Conference.
Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference, greets Holocaust survivor Benno Kern, June 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Claims Conference.

The XR project follows him as his family fled Vienna to Czechoslovakia, Belgium and Paris, where the Nazis captured Benno and his parents, sending them to Auschwitz.

“I’ll never forget my mother’s words: ‘You have the opportunity to stay alive. The decision is yours,’” recounted Benno Kern, Holocaust survivor and featured storyteller. “I was the only member of my family to survive the Holocaust. This project has special meaning to me as I carried my family’s story for more than 80 years with uncertainty as to whether it would be remembered. I ask future generations to hear my words and carry them forward in your hearts. Let them light your way. And let them remind you what it means to carry compassion, even in the darkest of times.”

“Benno’s Light” builds on “Inside Kristallnacht,” the groundbreaking XR project the Claims Conference released in 2024. It followed Dr. Charlotte Knobloch through the streets of Munich, Germany, as she recounts the November pogrom the night of Nov. 9, 1938, when, as a 6-year-old, she and her father hid from the Nazis terrorizing their Jewish community.

Kristallnacht was the historic moment when a growing hatred peaked, catalyzing into acts of violence and rage, when citizens turned on their longtime neighbors, roaming the streets in mobs, breaking the glass of Jewish homes and shops. More than 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and deported to concentration camps during the days of Kristallnacht.

Alexander Pröll, state secretary for the Austrian Federal Chancellery, said: “Holocaust education must continue to evolve to remain meaningful for future generations. Innovative projects, such as ‘Benno’s Light,’ show how technology can strengthen remembrance by bringing survivor testimony into new educational and cultural spaces around the world. Remembering the Shoah demands that we actively counter antisemitism and hatred wherever they surface, reinforcing our shared responsibility to defend human dignity, historical truth and democratic values.”

The audience applauds Holocaust survivor Benno Kern, born in 1927 in Vienna, Austria, June 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Claims Conference.
The audience applauds Holocaust survivor Benno Kern, born in 1927 in Vienna, Austria, June 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Claims Conference.

The launch of “Benno’s Light” at the University of Vienna carries profound historical significance. Following the destruction of Vienna’s medieval synagogue and the murder and expulsion of Jews in 1421, stones from the synagogue were used in the construction of the earliest buildings of what would later become part of the University of Vienna. More than 500 years later, the university now serves as a place to confront that history openly and honestly, transforming a site once connected to the erasure of Jewish life into a space dedicated to remembrance, education and the preservation of survivor testimony for future generations.

“New technology allows us to engage younger generations, which is critical to ensure the lessons of the Shoah are never forgotten,” said Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference. “Benno was the same age as today’s students when he was torn from his home by the Nazis and forced onto a deportation train to Auschwitz. XR technology allows Benno to once again be a 15-year-old, showing today’s 15-year-olds the result of unchecked hatred.”

This virtual reality project integrates real-life footage, photographs, music and other audio from the Anschluss to Auschwitz, as well as meticulously researched historical context, into the hand-drawn world of Kern’s story with stunning artwork created by immersive technology company, makemepulse. The mixed-reality project will be displayed in museums and film festivals, and accompanying educational materials are currently under development.

Nicolas Rajabaly, co-founder and chief creative officer of makemepulse, stated that “‘Benno’s Light’ was never about using technology for spectacle. “The challenge was finding a way to preserve the intimacy and humanity of Benno’s testimony while creating a format capable of reaching new generations,” he said. “What moved us most during the process was realizing that Benno’s memories were shaped less by places and more by the people who helped him survive. That insight fundamentally changed the experience we designed.

“We shifted away from historical reconstruction alone and focused instead on emotional proximity, presence and human connection. Immersive technology gave us the opportunity to transform testimony into something audiences could feel around them rather than simply observe from a distance.”

The “Benno’s Light” experience can be accessed by clicking here: https://bennos-light.org/.

Claims Conference
About & contact the publisher
Claims Conference Claims Conference
The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (ClaimsConference), a nonprofit organization with offices in New York, Israel, Germany and Austria, secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world. Founded in 1951 by representatives of 23 major international Jewish organizations, the Claims Conference negotiates for and disburses funds to individuals and organizations, as well as seeks the return of Jewish property stolen during the Holocaust. As a result of negotiations with the Claims Conference since 1952, the German government has paid more than $90 billion in indemnification to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis. In 2023, the Claims Conference distributed some $560 million in compensation to more than 200,000 survivors in 83 countries, and allocated $750 million in grants to 300 social-service agencies worldwide that provide vital services for Holocaust survivors, such as home care, food and medicine. For 2024, the Claims Conference successfully negotiated approximately $535 million in compensation for survivors globally and $888 million for their home health-care needs. The Claims Conference secured more than $1 billion for home care and distributed roughly $530 million in direct compensation for 2025. For more information, visit: www.claimscon.org.
EXPLORE JNS
IDF Commando Brigade in training in 2017. Photo courtesy of the IDF.
Israel News
‘CNN': Israeli commandos operated to Iran’s north in Azerbaijan
Jerusalem reportedly ran a network of covert operations across the Middle East to facilitate a concerted military effort during the war against Tehran.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Head of the Otzma Yehudit faction party Itamar Ben Gvir attends a faction meeting in the Israeli parliament on December 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** סיעת עוצמה יהודית כנסת בן גביר
Israel News
Ben-Gvir: Irish ban proves ‘I must have done something right’
Ireland’s government bars Israel’s national security minister from entry in the wake of video in which he is seen taunting Gaza protest flotilla activists.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
A ship remains anchored on May 16, 2026 in the Strait of Hormuz near Larak Island, Iran. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
U.S. News
CENTCOM: Iran fired seven ballistic missiles at Kuwait, Bahrain, drones at Hormuz
Tehran has not yet succumbed to U.S. demands because Iranians are “strong and proud,” President Trump says in an interview.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. forces patrol the Arabian Sea near M/V Touska on April 20, 2026, after firing upon the Iranian-flagged vessel that the U.S. accused of attempting to violate the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz. Handout Photo by the U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
US forces redirect 129 commercial ships as part of Iran blockade
CENTOM maintains a formidable presence in the Arabian Sea while Adm. Brad Cooper holds top-level meetings with Middle East leaders.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Smoke rises from Southern Lebanon during an Israeli military operation, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli troops kill Hezbollah terrorists who wounded Givati Brigade officers
In a separate incident that is under review, the IDF struck a vehicle carrying three members of the Lebanese Armed Forces.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli soldier in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF slays terrorist in northern Gaza
Israeli security forces eliminated 13 terrorists throughout the Strip in the past week.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
Jun. 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Why are they really boycotting AIPAC? Bigotry
Jonathan S. Tobin
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow