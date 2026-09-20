More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Christian Embassy in Jerusalem to host 3,000 people for Feast of the Tabernacles

The event will also highlight efforts to assist Israeli communities along the Gaza border recover and rebuild their homes and villages post-Oct. 7.

International Christian Embassy Jerusalem
Dancers with palm fronds at the Feast of the Tabernacles, sponsored by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy of the ICEJ.
Dancers with palm fronds at the Feast of the Tabernacles, sponsored by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy of the ICEJ.
(Sept. 20, 2026 / International Christian Embassy Jerusalem)

Despite three years of war in Israel, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem is expecting to host some 3,000 local and foreign participants from more than 70 nations at its upcoming Christian celebration of the Feast of Tabernacles in Jerusalem from Sept. 25-30. This year’s event will take a strong stand in support of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria as they face a growing wave of economic sanctions from European nations.

“We are excited to be celebrating the biblical festival of Sukkot once more with Christians from around the world,” said ICEJ president Dr Jürgen Bühler. “Yet our feast also is taking place amid the series of extremely troubling sanctions being imposed by European nations on Jews living in Judea and Samaria, the Golan and even Jerusalem.”

He said that “these discriminatory measures are intended to choke out the existence of Jewish communities which remarkably came back to life in Israel’s ancient heartland after centuries of Jewish exile among merciless gentile nations. These acts of economic warfare targeting hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jews are racist and far too reminiscent of past Jewish boycotts for us to remain silent.”

The ICEJ will counter these measures at the feast by inviting Yesha community leaders to address the gathering; offering products for sale from Judea and Samaria in the exhibit hall; and arranging tours for Christians from Europe and elsewhere to visit shops, wineries and Bible sites in the Judea and Shomron regions.

In addition, this year’s feast will highlight the ICEJ’s extensive efforts over recent years to help the Israeli communities along the Gaza border recover and rebuild their homes and villages following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The Christian Embassy currently has nine major rebuilding projects completed or underway in the Gaza envelope. A 10th project will be unveiled at the feast to assist the hard-hit kibbutz of Nir Oz in restoring the most central facility of its communal life.

“This year’s influx of Christian pilgrims at Sukkot is coming from all over the world to deliver a strong message of their unwavering solidarity with Israel, and especially those deeply impacted by Oct. 7 and the emerging threat of European sanctions,” Bühler stated. “I am thrilled that our feast pilgrims will include delegations from Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom and other countries now targeting Israel. The presence of these Christian supporters of Israel is also vitally important in light of the unrelenting surge of global antisemitism.”

The feast will begin at the Kfar HaNokdim oasis in the Negev Desert on Sukkot eve and then move up to Jerusalem for five days of events, including the popular Jerusalem March, the Roll Call of the Nations, Israeli Guest Night, Communion at the Garden Tomb and a Prayer Vigil in the Rose Garden overlooking the Knesset.

International Christian Embassy Jerusalem
About & contact the publisher
International Christian Embassy Jerusalem International Christian Embassy Jerusalem
The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem was established in 1980 in recognition of the biblical significance of all of Jerusalem and its unique connection with the Jewish people. Today, it represents millions of Christians, churches and denominations to the State of Israel and the Jewish people. From its head offices in Jerusalem, the ICEJ reaches out to 170 countries worldwide with branch offices in more than 90 nations.
EXPLORE JNS
New Hampshire State House
U.S. News
New Hampshire travel office promotes event, on Yom Kippur, with anti-genocide group that defends ‘Palestine’
The online “peace and justice” conversation is to focus on “U.S. militarism and racism” and is listed on the official website of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
September 20, 2026 11:32 AM
JNS Staff
Neve Tzuf terror attack
Israel News
Terrorist kills Netanel Shakron, father of six, in Samaria on Yom Kippur eve
“Today, six young Israeli children lost their father to heinous terrorism,” the Israeli government stated. “May his memory be a blessing.”
September 20, 2026 04:46 AM
JNS Staff
Costa Rica
U.S. News
SCOOP: Costa Rica plans to apply for IHRA membership
The move is part of a growing effort by the Trump administration to root out Jew-hatred in Latin America, which flourished among leftist governments after Oct. 7.
Sept. 18, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rebeca Grynspan, candidate for the next Secretary-General, briefs reporters after an informal dialogue with candidates for the position at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, April 22, 2026. Credit: Manuel Elías/UN Photo.
World News
Jewish economist retakes lead in race for next U.N. secretary-general, no clear front-runner
“We have still not seen a single candidate present a detailed plan to combat institutional antisemitism at the United Nations,” Danny Danon, Israel’s U.N. ambassador, said.
Sept. 18, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The malignancy of the left
Melanie Phillips
Elisha Wiesel. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How to respond to the battlefield we live in
Elisha Wiesel