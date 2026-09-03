Jewish Solar Challenge opens 2026 grant application cycle

The Jewish Solar Challenge (JSC) opened its 2026 grant application cycle on Sept. 1. All Jewish nonprofits that own their buildings, including synagogues, Jewish schools and Jewish camps, are eligible for matching grants up to $50,000 for the installation of solar panels. First-round applications are due by Sept. 25 and JSC will announce winners toward the end of the year.

The Jewish Solar Challenge plans to award another $300,000 in grants, bringing the total amount awarded for solar panels to $1.5 million since the organization launched in 2021. Organizations with existing quotes for solar—those ready to start installation immediately—receive priority.

“This grant cycle is an opportunity for Jewish institutions to turn interest in solar into a concrete plan,” said Mitchell Schwartz, founder of the Jewish Solar Challenge. “Through grants and hands-on guidance, we help communities take practical steps to lower long-term energy costs, strengthen their sustainability efforts and invest in a more resilient future.”

Schwartz, a communications executive and environmentalist, founded the Jewish Solar Challenge in 2021.. So far, the Jewish Solar Challenge has awarded matching grants to more than 20 organizations across the U.S. and to one Jewish community in Uganda.

The Jewish Solar Challenge has supported more than $10 million in solar projects, with a total estimated capacity of 3 MW. These installations generate approximately 4.6 million kWh of solar power per year, preventing the release of 1,700 metric tons of CO₂ into the atmosphere.

Prior to working with the Jewish Solar Challenge, Camp Gilboa—a remote Jewish summer camp in the Big Bear area of California—relied on propane generators around the clock. After receiving a JSC grant last year, the camp installed solar panels that now fully power its dining hall and kitchen.

“Environmental justice is central to who we are,” said Michael Auerbach, executive director of Camp Gilboa. “This solar project brings those values to life in a tangible way—both through how we operate and what our campers see every day. It reflects hagshama, one of our core pillars: the practice of actualizing our values and is a meaningful step toward a more sustainable camp community.”

As electricity demand rises nationwide—driven in part by the rapid growth of AI and data centers—solar can help Jewish institutions address long-term energy costs and sustainability goals.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Jewish Solar Challenge for helping make solar possible at WTA,” said Rose Just-Michael, director of communications and development at Westchester Torah Academy, which was awarded a grant last year and recently installed its solar panels. “The solar installation is already helping reduce our energy costs, allowing us to direct more resources toward providing an excellent and affordable Jewish education. It has also created a meaningful opportunity for students to see our commitment to achrayut—responsibility for the environment—in action.”

Winners of the JSC grant are required to demonstrate a broader commitment to sustainability, extending beyond the installation of solar panels. Qualified applicants will move on to the final round of the grant process. Before final applications are due, JSC staff will work directly with the organizations to develop sustainability initiatives. Second-round applications will be due Oct. 30.

Interested Jewish organizations can apply at: www.jewishsolarchallenge.com