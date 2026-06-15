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From recognition to partnership: Somaliland president plants olive tree in the Grove of Nations in Jerusalem

It is a tradition for visiting heads of state from around the world to do so, as a symbol of peace and enduring bonds between peoples and nations.

KKL-JNF
Olive-tree branches with the city of Jerusalem in the background. Credit: Kevin Snyman/Pixabay.
Olive-tree branches with the city of Jerusalem in the background. Credit: Kevin Snyman/Pixabay.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / KKL-JNF)

The president of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, visited the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund’s (KKL-JNF) Grove of Nations in Jerusalem on June 14, where he planted an olive tree as a symbol of friendship and the strengthening ties between Somaliland and Israel.

The Somaliland president was in Israel on his first official visit since Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign state in December 2025, when it became the first country and U.N. member state to extend such recognition. His visit marks the next stage in the relationship as the two countries move from diplomatic recognition to practical partnership.

H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the president of the Republic of Somaliland, plants a tree at the KKL-JNF Grove of Nations in Jerusalem, June 14, 2026. Credit: Avi Hayun, KKL-JNF Photo Archive
H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the president of the Republic of Somaliland, plants a tree at the KKL-JNF Grove of Nations in Jerusalem, June 14, 2026. Credit: Avi Hayun, KKL-JNF Photo Archive

As part of his visit to Israel, the president is expected to participate in the inauguration of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem and meet with Israeli leaders.

The Grove of Nations, first established by KKL-JNF in 2005, is situated in the section of Jerusalem Forest adjacent to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. It is a time-honored tradition for visiting heads of state from around the world to plant a tree in the grove as a symbol of peace and enduring bonds between peoples and nations.

The tree planted by Somaliland’s president on the first day of his historic visit to Israel will stand as a living testament of the friendship, partnership and developing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Abdullahi said that the Grove of Nations “inspires leaders and citizens alike to build a more peaceful and compassionate world.”

He also expressed interest in learning from Israel’s experience in environmental conservation, saying, “We wish to share your experience and your knowledge, specializing in the environment, saving nature and planting trees. We wish for your cooperation with Somaliland.”

Ilan Shohat, CEO of KKL-JNF, said at the ceremony: “The planting of an olive tree in Jerusalem reflects a relationship founded on mutual respect and partnership between peoples. At KKL-JNF, we view strengthening ties and promoting cooperation between nations as a central part of our mission, and we believe that this visit represents a significant step in further strengthening the relationship between Israel and Somaliland.”

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Since its establishment in 1901, KKL-JNF has been developing the land of Israel, strengthening the bond between the Jewish people and its homeland.
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