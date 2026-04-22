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Rethinking how Jewish history is taught in a digital generation

Interactive forms of learning, like Herod’s Masada, offer an immersive digital experience using the same underlying technology as popular gaming platforms.

April 21, 2026
Lost Tribe
Herod’s Masada, aerial view of top. Credit: Lost Tribe.
Herod’s Masada, aerial view of top. Credit: Lost Tribe.
( Apr. 21, 2026 / Lost Tribe )

Jewish education has long relied on a familiar model: texts, lectures and discussion. For generations, that approach has transmitted knowledge, values and memory with remarkable success.

But as the environments in which young people learn and engage continue to change, it is worth asking whether the methods we rely on are keeping pace.

Herod’s Masada, aerial view of top. Credit: Lost Tribe.
Herods Masada, aerial view of top. Credit: Lost Tribe.

Today’s students are accustomed to interactive, participatory forms of learning. They move easily through digital spaces where information is not only absorbed, but explored. In that context, history presented as static content can feel distant, even when the subject itself is anything but.

New educational tools are beginning to address that gap.

One example is Herod’s Masada, a free, immersive digital experience developed by Lost Tribe. Built using the same underlying technology as popular gaming platforms, it allows students to explore Masada as it might have appeared in 10 BCE. Users move through a detailed reconstruction of the site—its palaces, storerooms and infrastructure—while encountering historical figures and narrative elements drawn from the period.

The aim is not to replace traditional instruction, but rather, to complement it. Placing students within a historical setting can prompt different kinds of questions. Who was Herod beyond a name in a textbook? How did power function in his world? What tensions shaped Jewish life under his rule?

These are not new questions, but the format encourages students to approach them from a different angle.

There is also a practical dimension worth noting. Tools like this are relatively low-cost to access and can run on devices many students already use. For schools and communities navigating financial constraints, such accessibility may make experimentation more feasible.

At the same time, the educational value of immersive tools depends on how they are used. Context, guidance and critical discussion remain essential. Digital experiences can open the door to engagement, but they do not replace the role of educators in shaping understanding.

The broader question is less about any single platform and more about direction. As technology continues to evolve, Jewish education, like other fields, will likely incorporate a wider range of approaches. Some will prove more effective than others. What seems clear is that there is growing interest in finding ways to make historical learning more immediate and participatory.

For a tradition rooted in memory, the challenge has always been how to make the past feel present. Each generation has found its own methods.

This may be one of them.

Herod’s Masada, snake path. Credit: Lost Tribe.
Herod’s Masada, snake path. Credit: Lost Tribe.

About & contact the publisher
Lost Tribe
Lost Tribe is an organization dedicated to connecting Jewish teens and young adults through shared passions, meaningful experiences, and cultural engagement. By blending tradition with modernity, we create immersive programs, interactive learning experiences, and digital content that foster Jewish identity and community.
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