New book explores the ancient roots behind Israel’s modern struggle

In the aftermath of Oct. 7 and the war that reshaped Israel and the Jewish world, Jerusalem-based educator David Kramer offers a deeply personal and historical reflection on what these events could mean not only for Israel but for the Jewish people as a whole.

In his new book, History’s Greatest Comeback: How a Small Nation Became the World’s Greatest Story of Survival, Kramer places the trauma, courage and moral complexity of the past two years within the broader sweep of Jewish history, drawing powerful connections between the Tanach and contemporary events.

Rather than retelling the chronology of the war, History’s Greatest Comeback explores recurring themes that have defined the Jewish experience for thousands of years—faith, compassion, leadership, unity, moral clarity, resilience and renewal—and shows how they have reemerged in modern Israel under extraordinary pressure.

Through biblical narratives alongside real human stories from the war—soldiers, hostages, families, educators and communities rebuilding after devastation—Kramer argues that the story unfolding today is not new. It is a continuation of the same struggle that began with Abraham’s journey, Joseph’s survival in Egypt, Esther’s defiance and the Maccabees’ stand against overwhelming odds.

“This book is not about telling every story or ignoring the pain,” Kramer writes. “It is about recognizing the larger pattern: Jewish history has never been defined by tragedy alone but by what comes after it.”

The book also expands the conversation beyond Israel’s borders, addressing the surge in antisemitism and terror attacks in Jewish communities worldwide, including recent attacks in Sydney, Manchester and the United States. Kramer emphasizes that the events of the past two years have reinforced a sobering reality: The Jewish story is shared across borders and so is its resilience.

Written in a clear, grounded voice, History’s Greatest Comeback speaks to Jewish and non-Jewish readers alike—those seeking historical context, spiritual meaning or a deeper understanding of why Israel’s survival resonates far beyond the Middle East.

About the Author

David Kramer is an educator and Jerusalem-based storyteller whose work focuses on Jewish history, identity and lived experience. Originally from South Africa, he has spent more than two decades working with Jewish students, international audiences and Christian organizations visiting Israel. History’s Greatest Comeback is his most ambitious work to date.

Book Details

Title: History’s Greatest Comeback: How a Small Nation Became the World’s Greatest Story of Survival

Author: David Kramer

Format: Paperback

Available via Amazon and selected retailers: https://a.co/d/0dXdidWH

For interview requests or review copies, contact:

davidkrmr@gmail.com

