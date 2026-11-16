More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

JLIC’s Summer in Jerusalem enters its second decade with a new SIJ XP track for 2027

SIJ offers four ways for college students to live in Jerusalem and intern in Israel, with applications open through Jan. 15, 2027.

OU-JLIC Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus
JLIC Summer students learning
JLIC Summer students learning. Credit: Courtesy of JLIC.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / OU-JLIC Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus)

For 10 summers, more than 1,200 college students in JLIC’s Summer in Jerusalem (SIJ) program have spent their days at internships across Israel and their evenings studying Torah. In 2027, a new track will open doors to experiences beyond the classroom and workplace.

JLIC announced SIJ XP, a co-ed track that pairs professional internships with guest speakers and opportunities to engage with Israeli society. The 2027 program runs from June 23 through Aug. 9.

The new track will combine professional internships with volunteering, Torah study and guest speakers addressing topics ranging from Torah to Israeli politics. Students will also have opportunities to explore Jerusalem and Israeli society.

“For ten years, SIJ has shown college students they don’t have to choose between building a career and building a Jewish life,” said Rabbi Josh Ross, executive director of JLIC. “Our alumni kept telling us what they’d add. XP is the result and it gives students more opportunities to explore Jerusalem and Israeli society.”

“This is my first time being in Israel long term and actually the first time getting any systematic Jewish educational experience,” said Steve Cordova, a student who joined SIJ in 2026. “The classes here on SIJ helped me grow in my connection to Judaism.”

The same core, now with four ways in

JLIC places students in professional internships matched to their career goals, in fields that include tech and startups, healthcare and science and finance and business. Recent SIJ interns have worked at Merck Group, the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem and medtech startup Tissue Dynamics. Students leave with international work experience on their résumés. Outside of work, they spend Shabbat together and go on trips, with dedicated staff mentoring them all summer. The program covers housing and food.

JLIC Summer students. Credit: Courtesy of JLIC.
JLIC Summer students. Credit: Courtesy of JLIC.

“We have the opportunity to be responsible for our own projects in a way that we wouldn’t get at internships in the United States,” said Zacharya Abrahman, a Washington University in St. Louis student who interned at Tissue Dynamics during SIJ 2025.

The four tracks differ in their evening programming:

  • Summer in Jerusalem at XP (SIJ XP), new for 2027: A co-ed track pairing internships with volunteering, speakers addressing topics ranging from Torah to Israeli politics and Torah learning programs.
  • Summer in Jerusalem at TVA (SIJ at TVA): A co-ed track for students seeking in-depth Torah study, with beit midrash programming three nights a week at Midreshet TVA in Katamon.
  • Summer in Jerusalem for Women at Nishmat (SIJW): An all-women’s track with advanced Torah study three nights a week in the Nishmat beit midrash in Pat, with access to Nishmat faculty members.
  • Summer in Jerusalem for Men (SIJM): An all-men’s track with intensive Gemara learning in a seder and shiur model, plus optional chaburot and occasional Thursday night mishmar.

“Students come to SIJ for the internship. By the end, they’re talking about the people they lived and learned with,” said Shira Schneider, associate director of JLIC Summer. “XP builds on that same sense of community, giving students opportunities to connect through the Beit Midrash, volunteering and engaging speakers.”

Apply now

Applications for SIJ 2027 are open through Jan. 15, 2027. Students who apply by Dec. 5 save $500 with the early-bird rate. Space is limited in each track.

For more information and to apply, visit: summer.oujlic.org.

OU-JLIC Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus
About & contact the publisher
OU-JLIC Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus OU-JLIC Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus
JLIC is a program of the Orthodox Union to support Jewish students and young professionals across North America and Israel. It recruits, trains and places rabbinic couples on college campuses to serve as Torah educators, role models and community leaders. JLIC Israel is geared for young adults (ages 18 to 35) who are making aliyah or studying for a degree in Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a press conference at the agency’s quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, on June 9, 2025. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA.
World News
Iran says IAEA can’t resume inspections until US military threat removed
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report that the halt of inspections “needs to be rectified with the utmost urgency.”
November 14, 2026 10:39 AM
JNS Staff
George Deek, special Envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Foreign Ministry.
Israel News
Israel’s Christian envoy urges Bible-based campaign to counter ‘Qatar-and Russia-funded disinformation’
“The far-left blames Zionists, the Islamists blame Israel, and the ‘blind right’ blames the Jews,” Ambassador George Deek told JNS. “It’s three different stories with the same hate.”
November 16, 2026 06:22 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
Palestinos caminan entre el agua de lluvia que inunda los patios del Hospital Nasser, en Jan Yunis, al sur de la Franja de Gaza, el 26 de marzo de 2026. Foto de Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF: Documents found in Gaza expose terrorists’ ‘systematic exploitation’ of hospitals
An internal memo seized by Israeli troops criticizes the accelerated activities of Islamic Jihad operatives in medical centers across the Gaza Strip.
Nov. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a Knesset plenum session in Jerusalem on Nov. 11, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu urges Eisenkot to negotiate unity government ‘without preconditions’
The Iranian regime “will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons against us,” the Israeli prime minister warned.
Nov. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
09:10
IDF demolishes home of terrorist behind attempted rocket attack
08:45
Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, fire reported
08:15
IDF chief: Military needs more combat soldiers, broader enlistment
07:53
MK Kahana refuses to rule out Arab support in race for Knesset speaker
07:34
Herzog inaugurates new neighborhood in Ben-Gurion’s kibbutz
07:21
IDF: Balloons with ‘suspicious device’ found near Gaza border
07:14
IDF names Hamas terrorists eliminated at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital
06:52
EU sanctions Gaza Now, founder over Hamas financing
06:21
Israeli diaspora minister moves to strip ‘Andrey X’ of citizenship
05:58
Lebanese president hosts US envoy to UN
05:38
Smotrich offers Kahana right-wing backing for Knesset speaker to prevent Arab-party support
05:12
Netanyahu vows to keep Haredi allies in any unity government
04:56
Israeli lawmakers set to vote on replacing Knesset speaker
04:36
Israeli Defense Ministry director general: ‘Next surprises on the battlefield’ will come from defense tech
04:16
Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah arms shipment from Syria
04:11
Israeli figure skater Tamir Kuperman wins bronze at Skate America
03:50
Israeli doctor saves crew member’s life on Tel Aviv-Frankfurt flight
03:30
Liberman appointed chairman of temporary Knesset defense panel
03:10
Israeli embassy: UAE sets ‘inspiring global standard’ for coexistence
02:49
Irish police buy Israeli counter-drone systems despite procurement ban
02:29
JFNA urges Virginia governor to reconsider scholarship tax-credit decision
02:09
Israeli civilian returned after crossing maritime border into Jordan
01:48
Netanyahu’s Likud party accuses Eisenkot of ‘wild incitement’
01:28
Waltz in Beirut to discuss ‘sovereign, secure’ Lebanon, end of UNIFIL mandate
01:08
Israeli chess players win gold, silver at European youth championships
13:42
UN envoys meet Herzog in Jerusalem for diplomatic briefing
12:02
Israel’s inflation falls to 5-year low as housing prices decline
11:40
Likud, Yashar, B’Yachad agree to continue coalition talks
11:23
Mossad chief briefed CIA head on Iran during US visit
11:15
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh
11:06
FM Sa’ar wishes Latvia happy Independence Day
10:34
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
09:58
Trump blames Biden for FAA failures, demands urgent funding
09:33
Israeli detained in Jordan after crossing maritime border
09:07
Danon: No Gaza reconstruction while Hamas remains in power
08:55
US envoy Waltz heads to Lebanon, Morocco
08:51
Dead Sea: IDF arrests infiltrators in rubber boats
08:35
Israeli ministry urges int’l community to hold Palestinian Authority accountable
08:15
Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks
08:09
Israeli vehicle damaged in attack near Neve Daniel
07:54
Tanker reportedly attacked near Strait of Hormuz, crew safe
07:34
Israeli forces seize eight handguns near Jordanian border
07:14
IAF marks 32 years since F-15I Ra’am purchase
06:53
AFJS honors donors who helped purchase tractors for Judea and Samaria
06:33
Spanish prosecutor backs US extradition of anti-Israel donor
06:13
Educational cooperation important to ties with Israel, State Dept tells JNS
05:52
Jordan sentences three to death over deadly church attack
05:32
Eight Palestinians found hiding in fuel tank at Jerusalem checkpoint
05:12
Iranian regime will ‘return and metastasize’ as long as it exists, Israeli official tells JNS
05:12
Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial vandalized with Ukrainian nationalist graffiti
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate for senator in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
New anti-Israel lawmakers and their alleged extremist associations
November 16, 2026 06:35 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Trump nips JD Vance’s Iran appeasement gambit in the bud
Jonathan S. Tobin