JLIC’s Summer in Jerusalem enters its second decade with a new SIJ XP track for 2027

For 10 summers, more than 1,200 college students in JLIC’s Summer in Jerusalem (SIJ) program have spent their days at internships across Israel and their evenings studying Torah. In 2027, a new track will open doors to experiences beyond the classroom and workplace.

JLIC announced SIJ XP, a co-ed track that pairs professional internships with guest speakers and opportunities to engage with Israeli society. The 2027 program runs from June 23 through Aug. 9.

The new track will combine professional internships with volunteering, Torah study and guest speakers addressing topics ranging from Torah to Israeli politics. Students will also have opportunities to explore Jerusalem and Israeli society.

“For ten years, SIJ has shown college students they don’t have to choose between building a career and building a Jewish life,” said Rabbi Josh Ross, executive director of JLIC. “Our alumni kept telling us what they’d add. XP is the result and it gives students more opportunities to explore Jerusalem and Israeli society.”

“This is my first time being in Israel long term and actually the first time getting any systematic Jewish educational experience,” said Steve Cordova, a student who joined SIJ in 2026. “The classes here on SIJ helped me grow in my connection to Judaism.”

The same core, now with four ways in

JLIC places students in professional internships matched to their career goals, in fields that include tech and startups, healthcare and science and finance and business. Recent SIJ interns have worked at Merck Group, the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem and medtech startup Tissue Dynamics. Students leave with international work experience on their résumés. Outside of work, they spend Shabbat together and go on trips, with dedicated staff mentoring them all summer. The program covers housing and food.

JLIC Summer students. Credit: Courtesy of JLIC.

“We have the opportunity to be responsible for our own projects in a way that we wouldn’t get at internships in the United States,” said Zacharya Abrahman, a Washington University in St. Louis student who interned at Tissue Dynamics during SIJ 2025.

The four tracks differ in their evening programming:



Summer in Jerusalem at XP (SIJ XP), new for 2027: A co-ed track pairing internships with volunteering, speakers addressing topics ranging from Torah to Israeli politics and Torah learning programs.



Summer in Jerusalem at TVA (SIJ at TVA): A co-ed track for students seeking in-depth Torah study, with beit midrash programming three nights a week at Midreshet TVA in Katamon.



Summer in Jerusalem for Women at Nishmat (SIJW): An all-women’s track with advanced Torah study three nights a week in the Nishmat beit midrash in Pat, with access to Nishmat faculty members.



Summer in Jerusalem for Men (SIJM): An all-men’s track with intensive Gemara learning in a seder and shiur model, plus optional chaburot and occasional Thursday night mishmar.

“Students come to SIJ for the internship. By the end, they’re talking about the people they lived and learned with,” said Shira Schneider, associate director of JLIC Summer. “XP builds on that same sense of community, giving students opportunities to connect through the Beit Midrash, volunteering and engaging speakers.”

Apply now

Applications for SIJ 2027 are open through Jan. 15, 2027. Students who apply by Dec. 5 save $500 with the early-bird rate. Space is limited in each track.

For more information and to apply, visit: summer.oujlic.org.