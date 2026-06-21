Jewish New Teacher Project joins Prizmah to strengthen the Jewish day-school field

At a time when building the educator pipeline has never been more urgent, Jewish New Teacher Project (JNTP) is becoming part of Prizmah, bringing together JNTP’s gold-standard, research-based approach to teacher induction and leadership support with Prizmah’s strong network and field-wide programming to recruit, develop, support and retain top talent in Jewish day schools.

For many years, both organizations have worked toward a common goal: ensuring that Jewish day schools are vibrant communities of learning, where talented educators are supported, developed and inspired to build lasting careers. JNTP has been a central driver of this work, originally as a division of the New Teacher Center for over two decades, bringing public education innovation into Jewish day schools and helping to strengthen teacher mentoring in Jewish day schools.

Jewish day schools are central to thriving Jewish communities and they are facing real and growing challenges in recruiting and retaining excellent educators. This move is a significant, strategic investment in a stronger Jewish future. By integrating JNTP’s work and team into Prizmah, we are building the capacity not only to sustain what works but to scale proven programs, expand reach and strengthen the educator pipeline at every stage.

This next step allows us to build on what each organization does best. Together, we will be able to do more than either organization could accomplish on its own. As part of this transition, JNTP’s core programs will continue without interruption; schools and educators can expect the same high-quality support and partnership they have come to rely on. In addition, most of JNTP’s talented staff will join Prizmah’s team, ensuring that continuity, expertise and care remain central to this work. Nina Bruder, JNTP’s CEO, will join the Prizmah leadership team.

As we take this step forward, we are energized by the opportunity to carry forward JNTP’s remarkable legacy within its new home at Prizmah while building toward an even stronger future for the field.

Seattle Hebrew Academy. Credit: Courtesy of Prizmah.

“This is a pivotal moment for Jewish day schools,” says Paul Bernstein, CEO of Prizmah. “Strengthening the educator pipeline is central to Prizmah’s strategy and to the success of the Jewish day school field, and bringing JNTP’s proven, research-based programs into our platform allows us to grow talent at scale. Together, we can better recruit, develop and retain the educators and leaders our schools need. This step not only advances Prizmah’s work; it strengthens the entire field.”

“Joining together in this way reflects a strong belief that one plus one can equal three,” says JNTP CEO Bruder. “JNTP brings 23 years of deep programmatic expertise, proven models and trusted relationships with educators and schools across a wide spectrum of denominations and geography. Prizmah brings a national platform, a vast network of Jewish day schools and the infrastructure to scale impact. The sum will be greater than its parts. We are excited to amplify our respective and combined strengths in supporting the teacher pipeline and educational and leadership excellence.”

“As JNTP and Prizmah come together into a single, stronger organization supporting Jewish day schools, school leaders and teachers, our entire field-and the communities and learners we ultimately aim to reach-will benefit,” says Josh Miller, chief program officer of the Jim Joseph Foundation. “Both organizations have such strong track records in developing and training the professionals who serve in Jewish schools. Now they can streamline offerings, leverage each of their expertise and relationships, and grow the infrastructure needed to scale and sustain impact.”

“Importantly, Prizmah is an ideal North American platform to expand access to JNTP’s programs and resources, providing a single address for day school leaders and teachers to tap into myriad professional development opportunities,” adds Miller. “We are grateful for the talented, committed leaders at both organizations who had the vision for this integration, creating one organization that is greater than the sum of its parts.”

In common with similar nonprofit agreements, the integration of JNTP into Prizmah is subject to the approval of the Attorney General in the state of New York.