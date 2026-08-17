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Tzofim North America taps new leadership for CEO, board president

Its programs create opportunities for leadership, community, culture, immersive experiences and meaningful connections to Israel.

Tzofim North America
Performers with the Friendship Caravan of Tzofim North America. Credit: Courtesy.
Performers with the Friendship Caravan of Tzofim North America. Credit: Courtesy.
(Aug. 17, 2026 / Tzofim North America)

Tzofim North America announces the appointment of Raz Avitan Katz as chief executive officer and Orit Morgenshtern as president of the board, ushering in new leadership for the North American arm of Tzofim Olami, the global movement of the Israeli Scouts.

The appointments come as Tzofim North America continues to expand its year-round youth movement, immersive Israel experiences, summer programs and opportunities for young adults building their lives in Israel.

Raz Avitan Katz. Credit: Courtesy.
Raz Avitan Katz. Credit: Courtesy.

“Tzofim North America brings together something incredibly powerful: community, leadership, Jewish identity and a meaningful connection to Israel,” said Katz. “At a time when young people and Jewish communities are navigating profound challenges, our mission is more important than ever.”

He added: “I look forward to building on the organization’s strong foundation and creating even more opportunities for young people to develop confidence, leadership and a lasting connection to Israel and the Jewish people.”

Katz brings more than 15 years of experience leading civil society organizations and national initiatives. Since 2023, he has served as CEO of Lemaanam-Physicians for Holocaust Survivors, leading a nationwide network of more than 1,500 volunteer medical specialists providing free medical care to Holocaust survivors throughout Israel. Previously, he founded and directed Baim LaTov, the national system for senior citizen volunteerism at Israel’s Ministry for Social Equality.

Morgenshtern brings more than three decades of Jewish communal leadership in North America and Israel. She spent 19 years in Sacramento, Calif., as a community leader and director of education. She has dedicated her career to strengthening Jewish identity, developing volunteer leadership, and building ties between Jewish communities in North America and Israel.

Her longstanding involvement with Tzofim includes leadership roles within Tzofim Olami, where she has served as chair of Israel Programs and the Hagshama Department. Currently, she serves on the organization’s executive board.

Orit Morgenshtern. Credit: Courtesy.
Orit Morgenshtern. Credit: Courtesy.

“Through a worldwide network of chapters and educational programs, Tzofim Olami strengthens Jewish and Israeli identity, develops young leaders, and builds lasting connections between Israel and Jewish communities around the world,” said Raz Pearl, chairman of Tzofim Olami.

“Tzofim gives young people a place to belong, to lead and to experience their connection to Israel in a way that is personal, joyful and meaningful,” said Morgenshtern. “I am honored to serve as board president and look forward to working with Raz, our board, staff, volunteers, partners and supporters to build on this impact and reach even more young people.”

Today, more than 5,200 youth participate each week through 29 Tzabar chapters across the United States and Canada. Beyond its year-round chapters, Tzofim North America engages children, teens and young adults through a broad range of programs, including Garin Tzabar, Chetz V’Keshet, Machane B’Yachad, Tzababa, the Delegation to Poland, Friendship Caravan and the Tzofim Summer Delegation.

Together, these programs create opportunities for leadership, community, Jewish and Israeli culture, immersive experiences and meaningful connections to Israel.

Tzofim North America
About & contact the publisher
Tzofim North America Tzofim North America
Tzofim North America has roots that go back as far as the 1960s. The organization fosters a deep Zionist connection to Israel through its teen-led, Hebrew-speaking youth movement, as well as its immersive experiences and long-term opportunities to explore life in Israel.

Each week, Tzofim North America serves more than 5,200 youth in its 29 Tzabar chapters, representing diverse communities led by volunteers. Through its Garin Tzabar program, Tzofim North America supports hundreds of young adults each year who choose to make aliyah and serve as lone soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces.

Tzofim North America also operates immersive summer programs, including "Chetz V’Keshet" and "Tzababa" teen trips to Israel, the Delegation to Poland, as well as U.S.-based programs, including Camp Machane B’Yachad, a teen delegation to Jewish summer camps and the renowned Friendship Caravan tour.
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