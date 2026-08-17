More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Parents doing great educating kids Judaically, not always financially, OU program planner says

“I think there are people who are taking vacations, because it’s something that we do and we’d like to do,” Stacey Zrihen told JNS. “It’s a wonderful thing if you can do it, but I don’t think that has to be something that’s considered a necessity.”

Mike Wagenheim
A woman reviewing financial paperwork. Credit: Vlada Karpovich/Pexels.
A woman reviewing financial paperwork. Credit: Vlada Karpovich/Pexels.
(Aug. 17, 2026 / JNS)

Several Jewish groups told JNS that they are ready to help, as Jewish Americans, like all Americans, are struggling with price increases.

Some 55% of Americans say affordability is the main issue as Election Day approaches in November, according to a recent Gallup poll.

“There’s no real middle class anymore in the community,” Baruch Niebloom, founder of the financial tech nonprofit frum.finance, which works with Orthodox Jews, told JNS. “So many people are getting tuition discounts from schools, because they don’t have the income.”

“It’s not only people who are struggling. It’s people who are wondering if they’re OK to retire, if they can afford a house, if they’re just starting out, if they’re newlyweds, first job, whatever it may be,” Stacey Zrihen, a financial planner who volunteers with the Orthodox Union’s Living Smarter Jewish program, told JNS.

Zrihen trains a team of about 100 volunteer coaches, and she deals with a community that doesn’t tend to have a written budget. Financial planning “hasn’t historically been taught in schools,” she told JNS.

“I think parents, who are doing a great job educating their kids Judaically, are not always doing a great job educating them financially,” she said.

Both those in their mid-40s and 50s and younger couples, “who are just starting out, who don’t have a great blueprint for what it looks like,” are having difficulty, according to Zhiren, who said that the OU program gets thousands of annual requests.

“The clients that we’re working with are struggling more than in the past,” she said. “When I got married 33 years ago, the costs of our home, our car, those costs have multiplied—some of them even tenfold.”

Even as nearly every household now needs to bring in two incomes, there is a limit to revenue, and families ought to focus on cutting costs, according to Zhiren.

“I call it the household black hole category,” she said, of purchases from stores like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Costco, which she said often go beyond necessities.

“I think there are people who are taking vacations, because it’s something that we do and we’d like to do,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing if you can do it, but I don’t think that has to be something that’s considered a necessity.”

“If it is, the way that it’s done might look a little different if you’re trying,” Zhiren told JNS.

She said other areas, like hiring cleaners, sleep-away camp and dining out, can be cut back if necessary.

Shalom Goodman, co-founder and executive director of Collective Kindness, a nonprofit that he formed in 2023 to support Jewish families navigating financial challenges, told JNS that he left a Wall Street Journal editorial role in 2024 after seeing the Jewish communal struggles.

“I heard about a family around Passover that did not have enough food, and I just asked around, ‘Who wants to help out?’” he said. “I got around $5,000 in under half an hour.”

“If you help out a guy, it always ends up with you helping others,” Goodman, who is an ordained rabbi, told JNS. “It evolved.”

The project went from aiming to give families a little extra money to Goodman realizing that families earning $80,000 or more could be underwater.

Debt appeared to him to be the primary culprit, so he paired families with financial experts who could help dig them out of debt. But then he found that some in that field were dishonest and prioritized making money off those in debt rather than helping them get out of debt.

“We saw an opening of just honest experts, who know all the options out there, who we pay hourly to work with you” and “who aren’t earning any extra money” as commissions for directing families toward particular options, he said.

Collective Kindness lays out all of the potential debt resolution options in advance, in case families want to try to implement those on their own, and it offers its experts for those who are feeling overwhelmed by the process, according to Goodman.

He isn’t sure if the debt problem in the Jewish community has worsened of late, but Collective Kindness has expanded its operations. As its services become better known, “a lot of people are opening up. ‘Hey, I’ll be honest, I do have high APR debts,’” he told JNS.

People who register for his nonprofit’s Kosher Debt Help initiative report average credit card debt of more than $60,000, with average interest rates over 23%.

One-time emergency help is a specialty of the Jewish community, Goodman told JNS, but debt can be an endless cycle that calls for deeper solutions.

His organization’s program helps reduce those interest rates for some 560 families to an average of under 1.5%, giving those coming for help not only some financial relief in the short term but also the education needed to carry that forward, he said.

Niebloom, of frum.finance and a former senior software engineer at HubSpot, told JNS that “what we found is a lot of other organizations are focused on either putting out the fire directly or on very short-term planning of just how to do cash flow, which leaves a lot of gaps.”

“There’s a big undercurrent of not knowing how to reach long-term goals like tuition and retirement, and because it’s so ill-defined, you end up with this cloud over many people, really at all income levels,” he said.

Many Orthodox Jews fear that increasing their incomes will lead to losing government benefits that they need, but Niebloom tells them that they can avoid that by making the right financial decisions.

The goal of frum.finance is to “take away this pattern we see, this general anxiety” and help formulate long-term goals on paper, getting them down to defined numbers, “instead of them being like these nebulous ideas in the back of their heads,” he said.

Once it’s defined, and people sometimes see more clearly the gap between their current income and what it will take to reach their goals, “people are much more likely to listen, to make a career shift,” Niebloom told JNS.

Of more than 1,000 members affiliated with frum.finance, including 300 families involved in deep planning, he hasn’t seen increased stress and anxiety from the current economy, he told JNS, “because I feel like people were almost maxed out before things were rough.”

Jewish Education Jewish Organizations
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
World Vision headquarters in Washington, D.C. Credit: Chris Light via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
‘Baseless’ to say State Dept didn’t vet charity with history of terror ties, senior department official says
World Vision conducts “rigorous risk management including recurring sanctions screening, multi-phase partner vetting and independent financial audits,” the senior official told JNS.
August 17, 2026 12:08 PM
Mike Wagenheim
Likud Party members vote in the primary, in Tel Aviv, Aug. 17, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
‘To return power to the voters': Likud Party holds primary ahead of Oct. 27 elections
“There is democracy within Likud,” Israeli Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev told JNS.
August 17, 2026 02:33 AM
Amelie Botbol
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
CAIR-endorsed Dem, who told JNS it’s not ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas a terror org, seems poised to advance in state House primary in Washington
Luc Jasmin III, who has drawn endorsements from CAIR and the governor of Washington, trailed 211 votes behind Natalie Poulson, the Republican.
Aug. 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Activist Jodie Evans of Code Pink speaks during a march in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2021. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn.
World News
UK probes potential Chinese funding of anti-Israel Code Pink group
Israel’s U.N. envoy says the inquiry shows that anti-Israel hostility is “not organic” and warns of foreign efforts to sow division.
Aug. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
10:31
Hamas detonates explosive, fires toward troops near Yellow Line in northern Gaza, IDF says
10:12
Two boys, 4 and 6, found stabbed in Beit Shemesh, one unconscious, Magen David Adom says
09:50
Israel stations soldiers at entrances to homes in Palestinian village Qusra, residents remain confined
09:45
Trump says Hamas agreed to disarm, urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes
09:07
Kurdish PM Barzani says Iranian drones targeted his office, intelligence chief’s home
09:04
Likud needs candidates ‘not afraid of the deep state,’ communications minister says
08:53
Likud lawmaker: Primary voting reflects ‘the free voice of Israel’
08:38
Israeli forces nab Palestinian digging tunnel shaft near Jerusalem security barrier
08:36
‘Likudniks understand the importance,’ Dichter says of primary vote
08:22
Regev: Primary shows there is democracy within Likud
08:12
Zohar: Likud Party primary is about bringing Netanyahu back to power
08:03
Likud Party ad: Mamdani, Khamenei ‘want Netanyahu to lose’
07:31
Trump: Iran should raise the white flag
07:22
Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon scores in West Ham debut
07:10
Iranian MP Azizi mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, says he should worry about his own safety
06:50
CIJA urges Canadian Muslim group to address antisemitism
06:37
Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ‘in any way, shape, or form’
06:31
Senior IRGC commander warns Iran could shift to offensive posture
06:11
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows sharply after tanker attacks
05:59
Police seize 80 cattle grazing in IDF live-fire zone
05:42
Gaza-bound protest ship crashes into harbor wall in Germany
05:12
Herzog awards presidential sports medal, honors assistance to bereaved families
04:41
Israeli rescue delegation searches for missing in Colombia earthquake rubble
04:26
Iran: 60-day window for talks with US ‘lost its relevance’
04:11
Israel’s economy surges at 15.4% rate in second quarter
03:51
‘WSJ': Iran used ceasefire to prepare for wider war
03:30
Trump: Mecca defense pact shows Middle East ‘coming together’
03:10
Israeli activist group condemns Kushner-Hamas meeting
02:45
US tells Hamas it wants ‘real efforts and not just words’ on disarmament
02:22
Netanyahu: Winning Likud list will block ‘narrow government with Arab parties’
02:09
Reps. Johnson, Jeffries condemn antisemitic campaign against Rep. Randy Fine
01:43
Likud accuses Arab nations of seeking to topple Netanyahu
01:18
Sa’ar calls ex-Colombian president a ‘pure antisemite’
00:57
Israeli envoy blames Mamdani for Manhattan synagogue attack
00:36
Huckabee honors pioneering Religious Zionist rabbi in Jerusalem
00:07
Israel, Honduras sign defense cooperation memorandum
22:05
Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing US soldiers, doubled for women
22:04
Trump to ‘substantially reduce’ joint military exercises with South Korea due to ‘very good’ relationship with North Korean dictator
20:03
French backpacker denied bail after allegedly pulling knife on Israeli
14:09
Republicans Overseas Israel backs Randy Fine after Bilzerian ad
13:08
Far-left activists replace Israeli flags with PA banners in Gush Etzion
12:27
Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt’s Sisi
11:36
IDF strikes two terrorists in Gaza Strip
11:06
Spanish broadcaster apologizes for skipping Israeli hurdler in introductions
10:27
US secretly used Kurdish outreach to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
10:05
Israel: Hezbollah’s cynical human shields tactic must be condemned
09:35
Hamas starts Egypt talks to ‘compel’ Israel to abide by Gaza roadmap
09:04
Pope renews call for two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
08:33
Two Israeli institutions rank among world’s top 100 universities
08:27
Netanyahu congratulates Israeli marathon team on European gold
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Inside the Israeli kibbutz rebuilding on Hezbollah’s doorstep
August 17, 2026 07:49 AM
COLUMNS
Michael Freund
Opinion
Costa Rica’s remarkable Jewish story
Michael Freund
Joseph Milstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Was Oct. 7 ‘inevitable’?
Joseph Milstein