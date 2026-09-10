Jewish musicians to perform at the United Hatzalah event celebrating 20 years of unity

United Hatzalah is set to host Jewish musicians in Jewish music this coming Sukkot at Jerusalem’s Sultan’s Pool and celebrate 20 years of United Hatzalah’s unity and lifesaving mission.

On Wednesday, Sep. 30, during hol hamo’ed Sukkot, Ishay Ribo, Avraham Fried, Yaakov Shwekey, Zusha and Yair Elaytzur will perform before thousands of United Hatzalah friends and supporters.

Bar Kupershtein, former Israeli hostage, will make a special appearance at the event.

United Hatzalah’s national first response network has grown across Israel. In 2006, during the Second Lebanon War, United Hatzalah president and founder Eli Beer gathered independent Hatzalah groups across Israel and united them around one mission: saving lives.

Sukkot concert celebrating 20 years of unity. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah.

Today, approximately 10,000 volunteers across nearly 93 branches in Israel, from the Golan Heights to Eilat, as well as in Uman, Ukraine, provide emergency medical care completely free of charge to anyone in need, regardless of background or religion. Over the years, United Hatzalah has responded to more than 8 million emergencies nationwide and has also responded to international emergencies, including wars, earthquakes and building collapses in Europe, North America, Africa and Australia.

“For 20 years, our greatest strength has been unity,” said Beer. “United in lifesaving. United by our dedicated volunteers who come from every corner of Israel and every segment of Israeli society. So, what better way to celebrate this unity than bringing these incredible artists and thousands of people together in Jerusalem for one night, with one purpose: saving lives.”

Proceeds will help purchase urgently needed defibrillators for new United Hatzalah volunteers.

For tickets, visit: www.concertinisrael.com