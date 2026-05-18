Yeshiva University opens applications for Gruen Fellows Program

A new national opportunity for Jewish high schools to build the next generation of leaders will open May 13, as Yeshiva University invites mission-aligned schools across North America to apply to join its Gruen Fellows Program-a transformative initiative designed to strengthen Jewish education, broaden access and cultivate students grounded in Torah values and academic excellence.

“The Gruen Fellows Program is a bold investment in the future of our schools and our community,” said Rabbi Ari Berman, Ph.D., president of Yeshiva University. “By partnering with high schools across the country, we are building a network of students who are intellectually ambitious, deeply rooted in core Torah values and prepared to lead with clarity, purpose and a strong sense of responsibility for the Jewish people and the world.”

Launched through a landmark $37 million endowment from the Gruen family, the program honors the legacy of Ronald and Ethel Gruen and their devotion to Jewish education, including their lifelong work to make day schools more affordable and accessible.

Participating schools receive $160,000 in funding over four years to support scholarships for selected students across multiple grades, along with access to a national student network and a rigorous, values-driven Torah uMadda curriculum developed by Yeshiva University.

Beginning in ninth grade, Gruen Fellows take part in a cohort-based program that unfolds over the course of high school, exploring the intersection of Torah values and broader fields of study across disciplines, from philosophy and history to science and ethics.

Delivered by Yeshiva University through a blend of online coursework, live virtual sessions and in-person components, the curriculum is designed to develop intellectual curiosity, leadership and a lasting commitment to learning and growth.

Seven pilot schools have already been selected as part of the program’s inaugural phase, each having identified students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement, leadership potential and a dedication to Jewish values.

The inaugural cohort includes Gidon Jakubovic and Netanel Gutenberg of Yeshivat Or Chaim in Toronto; Yeshaya Rackovsky and Talia Grebenau of Akiba Yavneh Academy in Dallas; Leah Schiffman and Ruth Bartholomew of Yeshiva University High School for Girls (Central); Yehoshua Ornstein and Rutie Sanders of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Cleveland; Yedidya Tokayer and Sam Kantowitz of Yeshiva University High School for Boys (MTA); Meital Matanky and Ronen Lennon of Ida Crown Jewish Academy in Chicago and Shani Danan and Naftali Orkaby of Maimonides School in Brookline, Mass.

With applications now opening to additional schools for the 2027-28 academic year, Yeshiva University is inviting partners committed to strengthening Jewish identity, expanding educational opportunity and investing in the development of future leaders.

Participating schools will join the newly launched Yeshiva University Network for High Schools, benefiting from shared programming, institutional support and a growing national community.

“Through the Yeshiva University Network, participating high schools are privileged to become part of a broader framework defined by shared vision and purpose,” said rabbi Ari Rockoff, YU’s David Mitzner Community Dean for Values and Leadership, who oversees both the Gruen Fellows Program and the Yeshiva University Network for High Schools.

“Acceptance into the network reflects a deep alignment with Yeshiva University’s mission and values and connects schools to the full breadth of YU’s institutional resources, from scholarship support and faculty expertise to signature programming and leadership development.

“Our goal is to partner with schools in a meaningful way, supporting their growth and helping them advance their own mission as part of a network grounded in learning and leadership.”

As it grows, the Gruen Fellows Program will continue to advance Yeshiva University’s mission to cultivate leaders prepared to engage the world with knowledge, integrity and a deep connection to Torah values.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.yu.edu/gruen .