Arab League blasts Iran attacks as grave threat

The Arab League Council on Sunday condemned the recent Iranian regime attacks on several Gulf Arab states as illegal, unprovoked and a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.

In an extraordinary ministerial session held virtually, the council backed the right of the targeted countries to self-defense, including possible military responses, and urged the United Nations Security Council to adopt a binding resolution condemning Tehran and compelling it to halt its assaults.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called the Iranian attacks “reckless” and a “massive strategic mistake,” according to AFP, while Egypt’s foreign minister called for the formation of a joint Arab force to protect Arab states’ sovereignty, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The council denounced Iran’s strikes on civilian infrastructure and its threats to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, warning that any disruption would endanger global energy supplies.

Tehran has attacked Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates since the Feb. 28 launch of the joint Israeli-U.S. military operation against the Iranian regime.