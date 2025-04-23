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Eurovision head rejects calls for boycott of Israel

“Events like Eurovision are about reminding the world of the best it can be. What matters is what unites us, not what divides us.”

Apr. 23, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
Employees work under an element of the stage during a press visit at the St. Jakobshalle multi-purpose indoor arena that will host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, April 15, 2025. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images.
Employees work under an element of the stage during a press visit at the St. Jakobshalle multi-purpose indoor arena that will host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, April 15, 2025. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images.

The new director of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Green, has categorically rejected calls for a boycott of Israel that have been multiplying in recent weeks.

The 69th edition of the competition is to be held in Basel, Switzerland, from May 13 to 17.

Among those urging a boycott is Spanish public broadcaster RTVE, which called for a “debate” over Israel’s participation in this year’s Eurovision due to “concerns” over the situation in war-torn Gaza.

The Spanish broadcaster sent a letter to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which manages the event, “requesting a debate on the participation of Israeli public television” in the contest, referring to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

But in a recent interview, Martin Green reiterated the contest’s fundamental philosophy: “Events like Eurovision are about reminding the world of the best it can be. What matters is what unites us, not what divides us.”

A clear stance in keeping with the tradition of neutrality upheld by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), organizer of the event.

Green also clarified the very nature of the competition: “Eurovision is a competition between public broadcasters, not between nations, and it must not be used as a springboard for political sanctions. This fundamental distinction makes it easy to understand the guideline adopted by the EBU in the face of various political pressures.”

In the face of frequent comparisons with Russia’s exclusion from Eurovision, Green made an important clarification: If Russia was banned from taking part following the invasion of Ukraine, it was because “the Russian TV channel broadcasting this competition was linked to the Russian government and did not respect the rules.” A nuance that rules out any equivalence with the Israeli situation, he noted.

This year, the choice of the Israeli representative has a strong symbolic dimension. Yuval Raphael, survivor of the Nova Festival massacres on Oct. 7, 2023, will be defending Israel’s colors with an evocative song: “A New Day Will Rise”.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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