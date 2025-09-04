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Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of intercepting missiles fired at Israel

A source claimed the move was part of cooperation between Riyadh, Washington and Jerusalem.

Sep. 4, 2025
Yemeni demonstrators brandish flags of Yemen and Palestine under a large screen featuring the launching of a Houthi missile, during a rally staged in support of Gaza and against Israeli prime minister's Comments to expand Israel's control on the Gaza Strip, Aug. 15, 2025 in Sana'a, Yemen. Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images.
Yemeni demonstrators brandish flags of Yemen and Palestine under a large screen featuring the launching of a Houthi missile, during a rally staged in support of Gaza and against Israeli prime minister’s Comments to expand Israel’s control on the Gaza Strip, Aug. 15, 2025 in Sana’a, Yemen. Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with the pro-Iranian axis, reported on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia had intensified fighter-jet flights along its border with Yemen over the past 48 hours. The paper also said Saudi Arabia had deployed air defense systems on high alert to intercept Houthi launches toward Israel, claiming the move was meant to protect its own airspace.

A source apparently linked to the Houthi-led rebel government alleged in the report that the Saudi military alert was part of “Saudi-American-Israeli cooperation.” He claimed Riyadh had stationed its air force alongside other Arab states “to defend Israel.”

In recent days, several missiles have indeed landed inside Saudi territory. At the same time, the Houthis appear to be trying to embarrass Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

The step coincided with a statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council, which on Monday condemned Houthi actions in the Red Sea at Saudi Arabia’s request.

Notably, unlike in past incidents, Arab states and the GCC did not issue condemnations in recent days over Israel’s strikes against the Houthi government in Sanaa.

Despite a ceasefire on paper, relations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis remain tense. In the past decade, the Saudi king led a regional coalition against the pro-Iranian Houthis after they seized Sanaa. In recent years, Riyadh has preferred a more diplomatic approach.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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