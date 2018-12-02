Israeli premier lauds Orbán for opening Budapest center to battle anti-Semitism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for opening a center in Budapest to battle fight anti-Semitism in all European Union member states.

He did so participating in a question-and-answer session in the Knesset with international Jewish journalists and bloggers who attended the third World Jewish Media Summit in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu, responding to a question from a Hungarian journalist who asked him what he thinks of Orbán, who is described by the mainstream media as being “fascist,” the Israeli prime minister said: “I noticed that Viktor Orbán opened a center to battle anti-Semitism, which I think is important. I noticed a similar event in Austria by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who convened a conference against anti-Semitism which included right-wing, anti-Zionists because anti-Zionism is the modern form of anti-Semitism.

“I think that these two leaders are doing a very important job in understanding what is anti-Semitism,” he said.

“When I was in Hungary, Prime Minister Orbán openly condemned the practices of the fascist leaders in Hungary, saying that this was a terrible mistake in the country’s history,” continued Netanyahu. “I look at what they do, at what they say also on the European level.”