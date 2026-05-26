IDF launches pre-alert system for rocket, missile fire from Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command on Tuesday started rolling out an advance warnings system for incoming rocket and missile fire from Lebanon.

“An advance warning from Lebanon will be issued in cases where conditions allow it. The principle is simple: whenever possible, we will give you more time,” a spokesman for the military body said in a statement.

The amount of warning time ranges from several seconds in border communities to up to one minute in northern Israel and around two minutes elsewhere in the country.

Warnings messages will be delivered through the Home Front Command application, the National Emergency Portal and push notifications to mobile devices.

“We remind you that an advance warning will not always be issued. Therefore, in any case, when an alert is received, you must enter a protected space,” the IDF spokesman stressed, urging citizens to “continue to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions—they save lives.”

מהיום יש אפשרות שנקבל הנחיה מקדימה לפני התרעה משטח לבנון.

שימו לב, זמן ההערכות שתספק ההנחיה המקדימה על ירי מלבנון יהיה קצר באופן יחסי להנחיה המקדימה המתקבלת מאזורים מרוחקים.

חשוב מאוד לקרוא את ההנחיה המתקבלת כדי לדעת מהיכן מגיע האיום ומה הזמן העומד לרשותכם כדי להתקרב למרחב המוגן pic.twitter.com/Z5yu3SfJXf — פיקוד העורף (@PikudHaoref1) May 26, 2026

Iranian-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening stages of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response to repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on northern Israeli communities.