More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF launches pre-alert system for rocket, missile fire from Lebanon

The amount of warning time ranges from several seconds in border communities to up to one minute in northern Israel and around two minutes elsewhere.

May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
A large public bomb shelter in central Tel Aviv, March 20, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
A large public bomb shelter in central Tel Aviv, March 20, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
( May 26, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command on Tuesday started rolling out an advance warnings system for incoming rocket and missile fire from Lebanon.

“An advance warning from Lebanon will be issued in cases where conditions allow it. The principle is simple: whenever possible, we will give you more time,” a spokesman for the military body said in a statement.

The amount of warning time ranges from several seconds in border communities to up to one minute in northern Israel and around two minutes elsewhere in the country.

Warnings messages will be delivered through the Home Front Command application, the National Emergency Portal and push notifications to mobile devices.

“We remind you that an advance warning will not always be issued. Therefore, in any case, when an alert is received, you must enter a protected space,” the IDF spokesman stressed, urging citizens to “continue to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions—they save lives.”

Iranian-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening stages of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response to repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on northern Israeli communities.

Defense and Security Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a security assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu holds security assessment with top officials
The meeting also included Isareli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Roman Gofman, military secretary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov. 11, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu demands case against incoming Mossad chief be tossed out
In supplementary opinion, the Advisory Committee on Senior Civil Service Appointments found “no defect” in the integrity of IDF Maj. Gen. Gofman.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
A 9th grade Jordanian schoolbook discusses "treachery and violation of agreements" as a "natural quality" and "trait of Jews." Courtesy: IMPACT-se
Israel News
Antisemitism and hostility to Israel persist in Jordanian textbooks
Israel is erased from maps, with all the territory labeled as “Palestine.”
May 26, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Officials can be seen outside the venue of the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion in Sydney on May 25, 2026. Photo by David Gray / AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Australia inquiry condemns online abuse of Jewish witnesses
Antisemitism commission said Jewish witnesses faced increased online harassment after testifying, and at least one case was referred to police.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
Israel News
Israeli FM extends Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims worldwide
“May Allah bring it back to us all with stability, peace and respect,” tweeted Gideon Sa’ar.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Members of a Gaza-bound flotilla, that were detained by Israeli security forces last week, react as they prepare to be greeted by family and friends after arriving at Sydney International Airport on May 25, 2026. Photo by David Gray / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
WATCH: Flotilla-linked activists cause disruptions in Canberra
Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused them of bringing “provocation and chaos” wherever they go.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Fears emerge over a new possible US–Iran deal
May. 26, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The dark roots of ‘Jewish supremacy’
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum