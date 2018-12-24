More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Jihadi cleric says other groups will succeed Al Qaeda, ISIS in Iraq

Norway-based jihadi scholar Mullah Fateh Krekar: “New groups will emerge after Al Qaeda and ISIS are gone because the Koran and Sunnah are permanent.”

Dec. 24, 2018
Norway-based Jihadi scholar Mullah Fateh Krekar, who is the former leader of the Kurdish Sunni Jihadi group Ansar Al-Islam, was interviewed on NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan). The interview aired on Dec. 20, 2018. (MEMRI)
Norway-based Jihadi scholar Mullah Fateh Krekar, who is the former leader of the Kurdish Sunni Jihadi group Ansar Al-Islam, was interviewed on NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan). The interview aired on Dec. 20, 2018. (MEMRI)

Norway-based jihadi scholar Mullah Fateh Krekar, who is the former leader of the Kurdish Sunni Jihadi group Ansar Al-Islam, was interviewed on NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan).

He said that it should not be seen as out of the ordinary if a group like Al Qaeda or ISIS loses its foothold in a territory it used to hold, because even if these specific organizations disappear, other groups with the same ideology will emerge to replace them.

He said that this is because the Koran, the Sunnah and the hadiths about Jihad are permanent, and because future generations will continue to grow up learning from these sources. He said that another group with the same ideas as ISIS will emerge in Iraq because the Iraqi Sunnis continue to have their rights trampled.

The interview aired on Dec. 20, 2018.

Mullah Fateh Krekar: “If Al Qaeda or ISIS were present in a certain place and then lost their foothold, it should not be seen as something out of the ordinary. Even if these organizations disappear, another organization will emerge. The religious sources have stayed the same. The Koran and the Sunnah are the sources of guidance, education, social and ideological upbringing, and Jihadi activity. These two sources exist. The Koranic verses exist and the hadiths are permanent. In Sahih Al-Bukhari, there are 55 hadiths about jihad, and in Sahih Muslim there are 69. These sources will not cease to exist. Generations to come will continue to be raised on them. The same goes for the injustice suffered by the people. The Sunnis in the Sunni Triangle [in Iraq] were oppressed, and faced hostile extermination campaigns by the Crusaders.”

[…]

Their rights were trampled, their existence was erased, and all aspects of their life came under attack- their beliefs, their affiliations, their tribes, their religious denominations, their economy, the infrastructure in their towns. … All these factors still exist, so even if ISIS is gone, another group with the same ideas will come along.

Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard