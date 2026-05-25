Trump calls on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, others to sign Abraham Accords

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan should join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel, given “all the work done by the United States,” President Donald Trump said on Monday, referring to the war with Iran and an agreement in the works to end the conflict.

Trump took to Truth Social to say that during discussions about a draft understanding with Tehran on Saturday night with leaders of the aforementioned countries, plus the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, he told them that “at a minimum” they should sign on to the treaty from 2020 while simultaneously pinning down a regional agreement with Iran.

“It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be,” the president wrote.

He urged Saudi Arabia and Qatar in particular to commit to the Abraham Accords, warning that “If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention.”

He said that the Abraham Accords have proven to boost the economies of the five Muslim countries that signed them—the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and Kazakhstan.

The accords will “bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years. It will be a Document respected like no other that has ever been signed, anywhere in the World,” Trump continued.

He went on to say that when speaking to leaders of the Mideast countries, they mentioned they would be “honored” to have the Islamic Republic join the peace pact as well.

“Wow, now that would be something special! This will be the most important Deal that any of these Great, but always in Conflict Countries, will ever sign. Nothing in the past, or in the future, will surpass it. Therefore, I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition,” Trump said.

As for the negotiations with Tehran, the president said they “are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all—Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before—And nobody wants that!”