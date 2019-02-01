More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Britain, France, Germany prepare financial lifeline to Iran in defiance of sanctions

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he expected the Special Purpose Vehicle (in other words, assistance from Europe) to be ready in one to two months.

Feb. 1, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel embrace at a ceremony commemorating the centennial of the end of World War I. Credit: Emmanuel Macron via Twitter.
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel embrace at a ceremony commemorating the centennial of the end of World War I. Credit: Emmanuel Macron via Twitter.

The United Kingdom, France and Germany said they are prepared to announce the launch of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), an arrangement that will allow them to trade with Iran and protect European companies from the effects of U.S. sanctions, the Associated Press reported.

The SPV would set up a barter system that would allow Europe and Iran to trade goods and forgo the use of currency.

The announcement was expected to be made Thursday as European Union foreign ministers are meeting in Bucharest, Romania. While no definitive statement has been made yet, Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said that the E.U. was determined to protect the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

“The most important thing is to show our American colleagues that we are moving in the same direction on a whole series of issues such as ballistic missiles or Iran’s regional influence, but that we do have a difference of opinion on the nuclear agreement,” said Reynders. “I hope we can also find a solution for this vehicle.”

Earlier this month, in a Tehran meeting with European representatives, Iranian officials reportedly stormed out and slammed the door. The undiplomatic response by the Iranians came in response to a European demand that the Islamic Republic end its ballistic missile tests and stop its terror plots on European soil.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that he expected the SPV to be ready in one or two months.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamid Baeidinejad, also said that he expected the vehicle to be launched imminently.

While the purpose of the SPV is ostensibly to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, recently boasted that Iran cheated on one of its main nuclear commitments.

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the AEOI, said last week that Iran didn’t fill the core of its heavy water reactor with concrete. Salehi said that Iran lied to its partners and only poured concrete into the pipes leading into the core. Iran had surreptitiously purchased other tubes and didn’t inform the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to Salehi.

“It is a shame that the E.U., founded first and foremost to preserve European security and stability, has chosen to abandon these principles for blood-stained trade agreements with the theocratic mullah regime,” Julie Lenarz, senior fellow at the Israel Project wrote in an op-ed published last week in The Tower. “Iran’s persecuted populations deserve better than being sacrificed on the altar of lucrative business deals with a regime that remains one of the worst violators of human rights in the world.”

Iran European Union
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin