Prince Harry and Meghan to meet Gaza refugees on Jordan trip with WHO

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday began a two-day visit to Jordan with the World Health Organization (WHO), where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to visit projects for Palestinians.

The Sussexes are scheduled to meet with local WHO teams, visit health and mental health initiatives and confer with World Central Kitchen staff who are coordinating humanitarian aid for Gaza from Amman.

As part of their trip, Harry and Meghan will also visit projects they have funded, including some that facilitate the evacuation of children from war-torn Gaza to Jordan, British media reported.

The couple, who stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020, are making the trip at the invitation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, reports added.

Buckingham Palace was informed ahead of the trip “as a matter of courtesy,” an unnamed source told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

However, the “humanitarian visit” is not being undertaken on behalf of the U.K. government, nor does it reflect the couple’s political views, the source emphasized.

“Their philanthropic organization funded relief efforts to support children and families after the attack in Israel on Oct. 7 and has also supported relief efforts for family and children in Gaza,” they added.

It was not immediately clear what projects in Israel the source referred to—past reporting does not mention grants specifically designated for children or families affected by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Last year, it was revealed that the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation gave two $27,960 grants to a Milwaukee organization that prides itself in its anti-Israel activities and had called for the “liberation of Palestine.”

Following an approach from NewsNation, the Archewell Foundation announced it would “no longer be making any further donations” to the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition.

In March 2023, Harry held a book promotion event with a physician and author who identifies as “anti-Zionist,” compared the Jewish Warsaw ghetto fighters to Hamas operatives and accused Israel of “terrorism.”