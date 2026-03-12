More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

UN Security Council condemns Iran’s ‘egregious’ actions

Bahrain, which this week suffered Iranian attacks that killed one and injured at least 38, introduced the resolution.

Mar. 12, 2026
David Isaac

UN Security Council condemns Iran’s ‘egregious’ actions

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
The U.N. Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East, March 11, 2026. Photo by Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo.
The U.N. Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East, March 11, 2026. Photo by Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo.

The 15-member United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned Iran’s “egregious attacks” against its neighbors by a vote of 13 in favor with none against. China and Russia abstained.

The Council strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, expressing firm support for those countries’ sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence.

It specifically denounced strikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, demanding they stop immediately. The Council also called on Iran to cease its threats, provocations, maritime trade interference and support for proxy groups in the region.

Bahrain, which this week suffered Iranian attacks that killed one and injured at least 38, introduced the resolution.

“The message is clear,” said Bahrain’s representative, Ambassador
Jamal Al-Ruwaie, according to a U.N. statement. “The international community is resolute in rejecting these Iranian unjust, hostile acts that are targeting sovereign countries and that threaten the stability of their peoples.”

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon also welcomed the
Council’s resolution. “Targeting civilians is wrong, targeting cities is wrong, and Iran must stop,” he said. Iran used diplomacy as cover while it “fortified” its nuclear program, Danon added. “Facilities were placed deep underground.”

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel and neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf as the war nears the two-week mark. It has also launched drones and missiles at Cyprus, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Iran shoots in all directions,” said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz, serving as Council president this month.

A competing resolution, tabled by Russia was rejected because it adopted a “general tone” and included “nothing about the overwhelming responsibility borne by Iran in the current escalation.”

“To our deep regret, the resolution that just passed is expressed […] in a biased and one-sided tone,” said Moscow’s representative, Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya.

China’s representative, Ambassador Fu Cong, blamed Israel and the United States for starting hostilities and said they must halt their actions immediately.

In January, China, Russia and Iran signed a trilateral strategic pact to deepen military and economic cooperation and create a united front against U.S. efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

David Isaac
Explore Senior Israel Correspondent David Isaac’s expert analysis on Jewish history, politics, and current events at JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin