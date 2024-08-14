JNS Press+
10,000 Israeli soldiers treated since Oct. 7

Some 35% suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other psychological traumas.

The emergency entrance at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, Oct. 31, 2023. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
(August 14, 2024 / JNS)

The Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department has treated 10,056 IDF soldiers since the war began on Oct. 7, according to data the department released on Wednesday.

More than a thousand soldiers have consulted with the department every month during “Operation Swords of Iron.”

Some 35% of them suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other psychological traumas, while 37% have limb injuries.

Sixty-eight percent are reservists, of out which 51% are 18 to 30 years old and 31% are in the 30-to-40-age range.

The Rehabilitation Department is also working with some 62,000 wounded veterans from previous wars. The forecast is for the department by 2030 to be treating some 100,000 people, with at least half suffering from PTSD.

“The Rehabilitation Department is at the forefront of the ministry’s actions in the war. This is an unprecedented confrontation, on a scale we did not know before,” said Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, acting Defense Ministry director general.

“Along with the many changes we have made since October 7, our forecasts, with an emphasis on those dealing with post-trauma, require the immediate mobilization of all state bodies and its resources. The faster we react, the more wounded we will be able to return to life,” he said.

