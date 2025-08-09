40,000 to attend Nova Tribe concert in Tel Aviv

( Aug. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Nearly two years after Hamas’s Oct. 7 cross-border terror assault, the Nova Tribe—freed hostages, attack survivors and bereaved families—will unite to remember and heal through music.

Some 40,000 people are expected to attend the commemorative concert at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Aug. 14.

As part of the event, the Nova Tribe has formed a unique musical ensemble made up of survivors and relatives of those killed. The group will take the stage in a public performance for the first time during the concert.

The Oct. 7, 2023, massacre unfolded during a weekend of music festivals in southern Israel, the most well-known being the Supernova rave near Kibbutz Re’im.

What began as a celebration turned into a tragedy, with Hamas terrorists killing more than 360 revelers, wounding many more, and taking more than 40 people hostage.