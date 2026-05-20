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Israeli envoy says NYC antisemitism at ‘worst’ level since WWII

Israeli Consul General Ofir Akunis accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of fueling anti-Jewish hostility through anti-Israel messaging and misleading public statements.

May 20, 2026
Israeli Ambassador Ofir Akunis meets with Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella. May 18, 2026. Credit: Israeli Consulate
Ofir Akunis, Israel’s consul general in New York, meets with Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, May 18, 2026. Credit: Israeli Consulate.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Ofir Akunis, Israel’s consul general in New York, warned on Monday that antisemitism in New York City has reached unprecedented levels, accusing Mayor Zohran Mamdani of exacerbating tensions through anti-Israel messaging.

The remarks came after Akunis met with Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella and Jewish community leaders at the Jewish Community Center of Staten Island.

According to the Israeli Consulate, Akunis and Fossella discussed “community leadership, strengthening ties with Israel and thanking him for his continued support of Israel and the Jewish community.”

“The state of antisemitism in the world is the worst it has been since the end of World War II, and in New York City, the worst since Jewish people first arrived here,” Akunis said following the meetings.

Akunis criticized Mamdani over a recent City Hall video marking Nakba Day, which commemorates the displacement of Palestinians during Israel’s War of Independence. The video, posted on the mayor’s official social media accounts, featured New York resident and Palestinian author Inea Bushnaq describing her family’s flight from Jerusalem in 1948.

“The waving of Hezbollah and Hamas flags has become routine at demonstrations here,” Akunis said. “The mayor is not only failing to stop these incidents, but is fueling the fire and violence with false videos and misleading statements.”

“Do not let fake smiles deceive you,” he added.

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