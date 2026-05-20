More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

New Jersey man indicted for threatening New York City Jewish nonprofit

Cameron Patterson, 34, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for allegedly sending violent emails targeting a Jewish organization.

May 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Gavel, Court, Judge
Gavel. Credit: Katrin Bolovtsova/Pexels.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Cameron Patterson, 34, of Newark, N.J., has been indicted on federal charges of making interstate threats after allegedly sending violent emails to a Jewish nonprofit in New York City, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

According to federal authorities, Patterson sent three emails on Oct. 6, 2024, threatening physical harm to the unnamed organization. Employees who received the messages contacted law enforcement out of concern for their safety.

As part of the FBI Newark field office investigation, authorities searched Patterson’s iCloud account and allegedly found multiple images depicting or referencing violence, threats of violence and mass shootings, according to the Justice Department.

He faces up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

Mitch Silber, CEO of the Community Security Initiative in New York, told JNS that the FBI and targeted organization requested that it not be named publicly. Silber said that the organization is “a Jewish nonprofit very involved with the State of Israel.”

Silber also told JNS that material, which the FBI discovered in the defendant’s iCloud account, referenced Hamas. He noted that it was sent on Oct. 6, 2024, a day before the first anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terror attacks.

“I don’t think that’s an accident,” Silber told JNS.

Hate Crimes Legal Affairs
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
EXPLORE JNS
Toronto Police Car
World News
Toronto Police Service escalates search for missing Jewish teen to Priority 1
Shomrim Toronto told JNS that the possibility that the girl’s disappearance is related to targeting of the Jewish community is “not something of concern at the moment.”
May 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Ambassador Ofir Akunis meets with Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella. May 18, 2026. Credit: Israeli Consulate
U.S. News
Israeli envoy says NYC antisemitism at ‘worst’ level since WWII
Israeli Consul General Ofir Akunis accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of fueling anti-Jewish hostility through anti-Israel messaging and misleading public statements.
May 20, 2026
Source: Maureen Galindo campaign website screenshot.
U.S. News
Dems distance themselves from Texas candidate calling for Zionists to be imprisoned, castrated
Leading Democrats denounced Maureen Galindo for antisemitic views, as she faces a runoff in the 35th Congressional District primary, and some said a shadowy, GOP-backed PAC is supporting her.
May 20, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Law enforcement officials respond to a mass casualty shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, May 18, 2026. Credit: Leonard LMT via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Jewish groups express solidarity after deadly attack at San Diego Islamic center
“Attacks targeting houses of worship and schools strike at something fundamental, not only the safety of a particular community, but the basic promise of religious freedom and human dignity,” the groups wrote in a joint letter.
May 20, 2026
Chris Rabb, a Democratic Pennsylvania state representative, speaking at a campaign rally, April 30, 2026. Credit: Morgan.rice.bassline.design via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Anti-Israel Pennsylvania Dem wins primary for open House seat
“Primary voters are choosing bold economic populists like Chris Rabb as the new face of the Democratic Party,” stated Adam Green, of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Yechiel Leiter
Israel News
Israel’s Washington envoy rebukes Ben-Gvir over flotilla detainee treatment
“Itamar Ben-Gvir’s reckless grandstanding is not representative of government policy,” Yechiel Leiter said.
May 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel’s old policy for a new generation of terrorists
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are we listening?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman