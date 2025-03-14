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Analysis

Dems rally for Columbia jihadist whose group endorsed Hamas and murder of Jews

The Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) coalition declared that it was “fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.”

Mar. 14, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
A protest in Thomas Paine Park in Lower Manhattan's Foley Square, also called Federal Plaza, against the detention of Palestinian activist and Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, March 10, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
A protest in Thomas Paine Park in Lower Manhattan’s Foley Square, also called Federal Plaza, against the detention of Palestinian activist and Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, March 10, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.

In Tuesday’s article “Leftist Jews Protest Deportation of Hamas Supporter Who Terrorized Columbia,” I discussed the outpouring of support for Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia U pro-terror campus organizer from Syria, from Democrats including the Senate Judiciary Committee, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and the rest of the Squad, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Mayoral candidate Brad Lander.

Now there’s a letter signed by Reps. Tlaib, Omar and the rest of the Squad, along with 11 other members of Congress, including Rep. Al Green, and a few other Congressional Black Caucus members, hailing the pro-Hamas riots at Columbia and accusing Israel of “oppression” and a “brutal assault,” and describing Khalil as a “political prisoner.”

Who is all this for?

The pro-Hamas encampment at Columbia University, which resulted in riots, violent assaults, vandalism, pro-terrorist propaganda and harassment of Jews on campus, operated as part of the Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) coalition. Khalil served as a negotiator for the group during its occupation. CUAD’s members included Students for Justice in Palestine or SJP, whose current tagline is “Long live the student intifada & glory to our martyrs.”

Here Khalil reportedly states, “We’ve tried armed resistance, which is legitimate under international law, but Israel calls it terrorism.”

Even The New York Times covered the fact that CUAD endorsed terrorism.

The pro-Palestinian group that sparked the student encampment movement at Columbia University in response to the Israel-Hamas war is becoming more hard-line in its rhetoric, openly supporting militant groups fighting Israel and rescinding an apology it made after one of its members said the school was lucky he wasn’t out killing Zionists. The group marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by distributing a newspaper with a headline that used Hamas’s name for it: “One Year Since Al-Aqsa Flood, Revolution Until Victory,” it read, over a picture of Hamas fighters breaching the security fence to Israel. And the group posted an essay calling the attack a “moral, military and political victory” and quoting Ismail Haniyeh, the assassinated former political leader of Hamas. “The Palestinian resistance is moving their struggle to a new phase of escalation and it is our duty to meet them there,” the group wrote on Oct. 7 on Telegram. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom!” In a series of posts on Substack, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, or CUAD, narrated its own evolution since last semester from an organization that saw itself in April as a “continuation of the Vietnam antiwar movement” focused on pushing Columbia to divest from Israel to one that now openly backs armed resistance by Hamas and other groups. Citing revolutionary thinkers, like Vladimir Lenin and Frantz Fanon, it explained how solidarity was essential with members of the so-called Axis of Resistance — which includes Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas — because they oppose imperialism. Since then, the group has praised a Tel Aviv attack by Palestinian militants that killed seven people at a light rail station on Oct. 1, including a mother who died while shielding her 9-month-old baby. It also praised Iran’s missile attack on the Jewish state that began that evening, calling it a “bold move.” On Tuesday, the group said it rescinded an apology it made last spring about the behavior of Khymani James, a student who had said in a disciplinary hearing that “Zionists don’t deserve to live,” and, “Be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists.” “We let you down,” the group wrote in a statement, referring to Mr. James. No longer, the group vowed, would it “pander to liberal media to make the movement for liberation palatable.”

CAUD’s pro-Hamas sympathies were never in doubt.

On March 24, 2024, CUAD co-organized a pro-terror event that hosted Khaled Barakat, a leader of a foreign terror organization. The event was titled: “Palestinian Resistance 101.” During the event, Barakat celebrated the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 Israeli Jews were murdered. Barakat also praised “certain tactics that the Palestinian movement have practiced…for example, hijacking airplanes. It was one of the most important tactics that the Palestinian resistance have engaged in.” In his speech, Barakat referred to Palestinian terrorists as “my friends and brothers in Hamas, Islamic Jihad…the PFLP.”

This was only a symptom of how extreme Khalil’s group was.

As Ryan Mauro notes, CUAD declared that it was “fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization” and admitted that in the Global South.”

Hamas leaders have repeatedly rallied and given instructions to what they called the “student flood,” named after the Al-Aqsa Flood, which was the Hamas name for Oct 7.

Mauro also documents CUAD’s posts stating that “the only way to respond to state repression” is to storm prisons & release prisoners and burn down prisons, government offices and state vehicles (like police cars).

It describes itself as part of an insurgency in the U.S. “until the empire crumbles.”

This is what Democrats at the highest levels of power are hailing and defending.

Originally published by FrontPage Magazine.

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