The Bolivian mission to the United Nations, which ‎holds the Security Council presidency this ‎month‎, ‎announced on Tuesday that it plans to host another anti-‎Israel event at the forum.‎

Bolivian Ambassador to the United Nations Sacha Sergio ‎Llorenti Soliz has invited Randa Siniora, director ‎of the Ramallah-based Women’s Center for Legal Aid ‎and Counselling and former director of Al-Haq—both ‎groups that promote anti-Israel lawfare and support ‎the BDS movement—to ‎address the Security Council.‎

Al-Haq’s delegitimization campaign against Israel ‎is especially virulent, and past ‎officials in the organization have been convicted of ‎affiliation with the Popular Front for the ‎Liberation of Palestine, designated by Israel as a ‎terrorist group.‎

Soliz was also the driving force behind inviting ‎Hagai El-Ad, director of the human rights group B’Tselem to ‎address the Security Council.‎

El-Ad used his speech last week to decry the Israeli ‎government’s “supremacy and oppression” of the ‎Palestinians, as well as “the indignity, the outrage, the ‎pain of the people denied human rights for more than ‎‎50 years.”

Bolivia has a long track record of human-rights violations. The South American country is believed to be the epicenter ‎massive human-trafficking rings, including ‎trafficking in women and children for forced labor ‎and prostitution. ‎

In addition, most Bolivian women are unable to ‎access even minimal health care and often fall ‎victim to gender violence.‎

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon has ‎lambasted Bolivia’s attempts to promote its anti-‎Israel agenda at the world body.

‎“The circus of Bolivian hypocrisy continues,” said Danon. “Bolivia ‎tramples women’s rights and invites the head of an ‎anti-Israel group to speak at the U.N., all while ‎talking about women’s rights and peace.”