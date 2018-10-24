After B’Tselem, Bolivia promotes another controversial event at UN Security Council
“The circus of Bolivian hypocrisy continues,” said Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon. “Bolivia tramples women’s rights and invites the head of an anti-Israel group to speak at the U.N., all while talking about women’s rights and peace.”
The Bolivian mission to the United Nations, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, announced on Tuesday that it plans to host another anti-Israel event at the forum.
Bolivian Ambassador to the United Nations Sacha Sergio Llorenti Soliz has invited Randa Siniora, director of the Ramallah-based Women’s Center for Legal Aid and Counselling and former director of Al-Haq—both groups that promote anti-Israel lawfare and support the BDS movement—to address the Security Council.
Al-Haq’s delegitimization campaign against Israel is especially virulent, and past officials in the organization have been convicted of affiliation with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, designated by Israel as a terrorist group.
Soliz was also the driving force behind inviting Hagai El-Ad, director of the human rights group B’Tselem to address the Security Council.
El-Ad used his speech last week to decry the Israeli government’s “supremacy and oppression” of the Palestinians, as well as “the indignity, the outrage, the pain of the people denied human rights for more than 50 years.”
Bolivia has a long track record of human-rights violations. The South American country is believed to be the epicenter massive human-trafficking rings, including trafficking in women and children for forced labor and prostitution.
In addition, most Bolivian women are unable to access even minimal health care and often fall victim to gender violence.
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon has lambasted Bolivia’s attempts to promote its anti-Israel agenda at the world body.
“The circus of Bolivian hypocrisy continues,” said Danon. “Bolivia tramples women’s rights and invites the head of an anti-Israel group to speak at the U.N., all while talking about women’s rights and peace.”