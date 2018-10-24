More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

After B’Tselem, Bolivia promotes another controversial event at UN Security Council

“The circus of Bolivian hypocrisy continues,” said Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon. “Bolivia ‎tramples women’s rights and invites the head of an ‎anti-Israel group to speak at the U.N., all while ‎talking about women’s rights and peace.”

Oct. 24, 2018
Hagai El-Ad, executive director of B’Tselem, addresses the U.N. Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. Credit: U.N. Photo/Rick Bajornas.
Hagai El-Ad, executive director of B’Tselem, addresses the U.N. Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. Credit: U.N. Photo/Rick Bajornas.

The Bolivian mission to the United Nations, which ‎holds the Security Council presidency this ‎month‎, ‎announced on Tuesday that it plans to host another anti-‎Israel event at the forum.‎

Bolivian Ambassador to the United Nations Sacha Sergio ‎Llorenti Soliz has invited Randa Siniora, director ‎of the Ramallah-based Women’s Center for Legal Aid ‎and Counselling and former director of Al-Haq—both ‎groups that promote anti-Israel lawfare and support ‎the BDS movement—to ‎address the Security Council.‎

Al-Haq’s delegitimization campaign against Israel ‎is especially virulent, and past ‎officials in the organization have been convicted of ‎affiliation with the Popular Front for the ‎Liberation of Palestine, designated by Israel as a ‎terrorist group.‎

Soliz was also the driving force behind inviting ‎Hagai El-Ad, director of the human rights group B’Tselem to ‎address the Security Council.‎

El-Ad used his speech last week to decry the Israeli ‎government’s “supremacy and oppression” of the ‎Palestinians, as well as “the indignity, the outrage, the ‎pain of the people denied human rights for more than ‎‎50 years.”

Bolivia has a long track record of human-rights violations. The South American country is believed to be the epicenter ‎massive human-trafficking rings, including ‎trafficking in women and children for forced labor ‎and prostitution. ‎

In addition, most Bolivian women are unable to ‎access even minimal health care and often fall ‎victim to gender violence.‎

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon has ‎lambasted Bolivia’s attempts to promote its anti-‎Israel agenda at the world body.

‎“The circus of Bolivian hypocrisy continues,” said Danon. “Bolivia ‎tramples women’s rights and invites the head of an ‎anti-Israel group to speak at the U.N., all while ‎talking about women’s rights and peace.”

United Nations
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin