More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

French minister: ‘Hatred of Jews comes essentially from the Arab-Muslim world’

“Islamism makes hatred of the Jews its matrix and its main objective,’’ said former French prime minister Manuel Valls.

Mar. 27, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
France's Minister of State for Overseas Territories Manuel Valls and Guido Fluri attend the presentation of MP Karine Lebon's bill on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the National Assembly in Paris. Photo by Simone Padovani/Getty Images.
France’s Minister of State for Overseas Territories Manuel Valls and Guido Fluri attend the presentation of MP Karine Lebon’s bill on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the National Assembly in Paris. Photo by Simone Padovani/Getty Images.

Hatred of the Jews now comes mainly from the Arab-Muslim world, French Minister of Overseas Manuel Valls said earlier this week.

In an interview with CNEWS-Europe 1 on Monday, Valls reacted to anti-Jewish slogans chanted at anti-racist demonstrations over the weekend.

“What has changed over the last twenty-five years is that this hatred of Jews comes essentially from the Arab-Muslim world, in France as elsewhere,” he said. “Islamism makes hatred of the Jews its matrix and its main objective,’’ added the former prime minister.

The statement echoes the words of French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who has said that antisemitism now wears a “double face” in France, “Islamism and the far left,” while far-right anti-Semitism has become “residual.”

In an article published in the Le Monde daily of Friday, over 200 personalities pleaded “so that anti-Zionism no longer serves as a pretext for antisemitism”.

“It’s up to the Republic to protect Jews,’’ they wrote, denouncing “anti-Zionism” as a “pretext for antisemitism.”

“Anti-Zionism is all the rage,” begins the article, written by the “Nous vivrons” collective set up in the wake of the unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“The message is simple: Zionism is colonialism that must be eliminated,” the letter states.

Signatories include Yonathan Arfi, president of Crif, the umbrella body of French Jewish institutions, former French premier Gabriel Attal, former French president François Hollande, philosopher Elisabeth Badinter, Minister for Equality between Women and Men Aurore Bergé, actress Charlotte Gainsbourg and writer Anne Sinclair.

“Since Oct. 8, 2023, we have witnessed a relativism of the massacres of Oct. 7, 2023, and a condemnation of Zionism. In short, if the Jews hadn’t been there, all this wouldn’t have happened,” the letter continues, noting that “according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior, a third of the antisemitic acts recorded in 2024 were motivated by the Palestinian cause.’’

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Religion
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
EXPLORE JNS
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin