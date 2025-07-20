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News   Antisemitism

Jewish groups back beleaguered EU antisemitism coordinator

Katharina von Schnurbein was merely saying “that today’s antisemitism often wears the mask of anti-Zionism,’’ the European Jewish Association maintains.

Jul. 20, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Union’s coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life. Source: EU Justice and Consumers/YouTube.
Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Union’s coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life. Source: EU Justice and Consumers/YouTube.

European Jewish organizations have expressed support for Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission’s coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, who has been criticised for pointing out that much of hatred directed at Israel over the war in Gaza is directed at Jews and is fueling antisemitism.

The campaign also “accuses” her of having lobbied against E.U. sanctions on Israel.

Some 26 MEPs, mainly from left-wing groups, have called for her to resign, in a letter sent to the European Commission, according to EUObserver.

In a statement on Friday, the European Jewish Association, an organization representing more than 600 Jewish communities across the continent, said it “stands firmly with her.”

“Of course, Israel, like any democracy, is not above criticism. Like any other country, it makes mistakes. But unlike any other country, criticism of Israel is far too often laced with tropes, slurs and conspiracies that are unmistakably antisemitic. No other state is singled out with such obsessive hatred—and no other people are held collectively responsible for it,” the EJA said.

“When Coordinator von Schnurbein warned about this toxic double standard, she was doing her job. She was defending Jewish life in Europe. And she was naming what so many refuse to admit: that today’s antisemitism often wears the mask of anti-Zionism,” the statement adds.

“The campaign to discredit her is not about accountability. It is about silencing those who dare to name the connection between Jewish identity and the Jewish state—and the way that connection is weaponized against Jews in Europe and beyond,” its says.

The EJA urged the European Commission “to reject these political attacks and to reaffirm Katharina von Schnurbein’s mandate.

“For nearly a decade, she has worked tirelessly to protect our communities, to fight hate in all its forms, and to build a Europe where Jews can live openly and proudly,” the EJA said.

The European Jewish Congress called for continued support for von Schnurbein’s work and rejected “any attempt to discredit her or weaken the fight against antisemitism in Europe.”

The demands for resignation are “unfounded, disgraceful and based on false accusations and a misleading narrative,” the EJC said.

“They cause great harm to European Jewish communities by undermining one of their staunchest allies. For nearly 10 years, Katharina von Schnurbein has been a tireless champion of Jewish life in Europe, standing with our communities during some of the most difficult moments—from the rise in antisemitism and terrorist attacks to increasing social polarization,” the EJC added.

Asked by European Jewish Press for a reaction about this campaign against von Schnurbein, a spokesperson of the European Commission said Friday: “We have no comment whatsoever on unverified leaks from a meeting,” in a reference to a conference in Israel where von Schnurbein participated with E.U. ambassadors in her official capacity, in line with the E.U. strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life adopted by the European Commission in 2021.

As for accusations that she lobbied against E.U. sanctions on Israel, the spokesperson referred to what E.U. foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday following a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, where E.U. foreign ministers shelved a decision on anti-Israel measures.

Referring to the “common understanding” reached by the European Union and Israel for the expansion of the humanitarian aid into Gaza, Kallas said that we “see positive signs but Israel needs to take more concrete steps to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground.

“The European Union will keep a close watch on how Israel implements this common understanding and the pledges,” the E.U.’s top diplomat added.

Regarding the letter from MEPs calling for von Schnurbein’s resignation, the European Commission spokesperson said that “we will reply in due course.”

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

European Union Anti-Israel Bias Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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