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News   Antisemitism

Jewish groups ready to rally in Geneva, protesting UN demonization of Israel

A March 18 protest will point to five resolutions condemning Israel; Iran, North Korea and Syria get one resolution each. There will be none on Turkey, Zimbabwe, China, Pakistan and other oppressive regimes.

Mar. 14, 2019
Pro-Israel supportes outside the U.N. Human Rights Council, or UNHRC, in Geneva. Credit: European Jewish Press.
Pro-Israel supportes outside the U.N. Human Rights Council, or UNHRC, in Geneva. Credit: European Jewish Press.

Several Jewish and pro-Israel organizations will rally in Geneva on March 18 to protest against the demonization of Israel by the United Nations, and especially by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which is based in the Swiss city.

The protest, to be held at the Place des Nations facing the U.N. Human Rights Council building, is being organized by U.N. Watch, an NGO whose mandate is “to monitor the performance of the United Nations by the yardstick of its own Charter.”

On that day, the 47-nation UNHRC is planning to launch an unprecedented assault against Israel when the Jewish state will be singled out for an entire day, a pariah treatment meted out to no other nation, as the council will present seven separate reports alleging Israeli war crimes. The UNHRC will release its report of their Commission of Inquiry into Israel’s “large-scale assault” on “civilian” Palestinian protesters at the Gaza border.

It will also release a report on the blacklist of companies who do business over the Green Line, which is considered by U.N. Watch as “an act of economic warfare against Israel and its allies which does nothing to further human rights.”

“The U.N. should not devote further resources to this charade,” said the organization.

According to U.N. Watch, the March 18 protest will point to five resolutions condemning Israel, while Iran, North Korea and Syria get only one resolution each. There will be none on Turkey, Zimbabwe, China, Pakistan and other oppressive regimes, the organization noted.

B’nai B’rith Europe, one of the groups supporting the demonstration, said “it’s time to react and protest against these U.N. injustices, against this demonization of the Jewish state, against the betrayal of their own founding values.”

Serge Dahan, President of B’nai B’rith Europe, called on members and friends of his organization to come to Geneva and join in the protest.

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