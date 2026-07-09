Thousands of cigarettes found hidden inside Gaza pineapple shipment

Israeli authorities uncovered a large-scale smuggling attempt on Wednesday when thousands of cigarettes were found concealed inside a shipment of pineapples intended for entry into the Gaza Strip.

The discovery was made at the Lachish Crossing in southern Israel during a routine inspection conducted by the Land Crossings Authority, a unit of the Ministry of Defense. Inspectors identified irregularities in a truck carrying hundreds of pineapples and uncovered cigarettes hidden inside the fruit.

The shipment had been purchased by an Israeli company authorized to transfer goods into Gaza under the private-sector humanitarian aid mechanism. It was scheduled to continue to the Kerem Shalom Crossing for delivery as part of the approved aid supply process.

Following the discovery, Israeli authorities confiscated the truck and its cargo and transferred the materials for examination. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories suspended the company’s authorization to bring goods into Gaza.

Israel and Egypt have maintained restrictions on Gaza to prevent weapons smuggling since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.