More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Thousands of cigarettes found hidden inside Gaza pineapple shipment

The discovery was made at the Lachish Crossing in southern Israel during a routine inspection.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli authorities uncovered thousands of cigarettes concealed inside a shipment of pineapples bound for the Gaza Strip during an inspection at the Lachish Crossing in southern Israel, July 8, 2026. Credit: Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.
Israeli authorities uncovered thousands of cigarettes concealed inside a shipment of pineapples bound for the Gaza Strip during an inspection at the Lachish Crossing in southern Israel, July 8, 2026. Credit: Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.
(July 8, 2026 / TPS-IL)

Israeli authorities uncovered a large-scale smuggling attempt on Wednesday when thousands of cigarettes were found concealed inside a shipment of pineapples intended for entry into the Gaza Strip.

The discovery was made at the Lachish Crossing in southern Israel during a routine inspection conducted by the Land Crossings Authority, a unit of the Ministry of Defense. Inspectors identified irregularities in a truck carrying hundreds of pineapples and uncovered cigarettes hidden inside the fruit.

The shipment had been purchased by an Israeli company authorized to transfer goods into Gaza under the private-sector humanitarian aid mechanism. It was scheduled to continue to the Kerem Shalom Crossing for delivery as part of the approved aid supply process.

Following the discovery, Israeli authorities confiscated the truck and its cargo and transferred the materials for examination. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories suspended the company’s authorization to bring goods into Gaza.

Israel and Egypt have maintained restrictions on Gaza to prevent weapons smuggling since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.

Gaza Strip
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
The U.S. Senate campaign headquarters of Democratic candidate Graham Platner in Ellsworth, Maine. Credit: JJonahJackalope/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Maine Senate candidate with Nazi tattoo drops out of race, says allegation he raped a woman is false
“Accusations are supposed to be the beginning of things not the end,” Graham Platner said.
July 8, 2026
Roger Zakheim Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute
U.S. News
Reagan’s principles matter 22 years after his death, even to Trump’s movement, Roger Zakheim says
“The notion that Reaganism and MAGA Trumpism are disparate is completely off,” according to the Washington director of the Ronald Reagan Institute.
July 8, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Abdul El-Sayed, candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speaks during a stop on U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-VT) Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here tour at Mumford High School in Detroit, May 3, 2026. Credit: Sarah Rice/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Israel, AIPAC emerge as flashpoints in Michigan Senate primary debate
Rep. Haley Stevens defended her record and support for a two-state solution as Abdul El-Sayed accused AIPAC of influencing U.S. foreign policy.
July 8, 2026
Aaron Bandler
July 4 military flyover fighter jets
U.S. News
US strikes 90 Iranian military targets, hours after Trump says ceasefire a ‘waste of time’
“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” U.S. Central Command said.
July 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mamdani
U.S. News
Must ‘show respect’ to Mamdani, who ‘wants to do right thing for NYC,’ says Chabad rabbi, aiming to stay out of politics
Rabbi Moshe Wiener, executive director of the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, told JNS that he opted to tell the mayor about his social service agency at an event of his that Mamdani attended.
July 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Princeton police seek suspect accused of placing antisemitic stickers across multiple properties
“The materials appear to target specific locations and contain messaging intended to intimidate, harass or promote hatred toward members of the Jewish community,” police stated.
July 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jews visit the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem's Old City ahead of Jerusalem Day, May 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV
Rabbi Yehuda Glick: Something big is happening on the Temple Mount
July 8, 2026 07:28 AM
Steve Linde
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On FIFA, ‘football’ and faith
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein