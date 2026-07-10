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Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia

The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.

AOC Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks at a “fight oligarchy” rally at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., March 20, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
(July 10, 2026 / JNS)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has long accused Israel of “genocide,” compared the Jewish state with Sudan and Russia in a statement on Thursday.

“One might have hoped that, after thousands of years of war, humanity could have come up with a better way to resolve conflicts than killing and mass destruction,” the Jewish senator said. “Unfortunately, that is not the case. There is now more war and bloodshed raging across the world than at almost any point in decades.”

In a statement ostensibly about “civil war and genocide in Sudan,” Sanders noted Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “without provocation” and what he said is “genocide” in Gaza.

“In October 2023, Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 innocent people and taking 251 hostages,” he said. “In response, Netanyahu and the Israeli military did not simply wage war against Hamas. They waged war against the entire population of Gaza.”

He accused the Jewish state of destroying “virtually the entire physical infrastructure of Gaza.”

Hamas is known to embed deliberately among the civilian population and to use it as human shields.

Five paragraphs into the statement about genocide in Sudan, Sanders finally mentioned Sudan, before pivoting to U.S. President Donald Trump.

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