At 290,000-strong, ‘March for Israel’ is ‘largest pro-Israel gathering in history’

(November 14, 2023 / JNS)

“We have indeed made history today with over 290,000 of us gathered here on the National Mall. This is the largest pro-Israel gathering in history,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told attendees of the Nov. 14 “March for Israel” on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Daroff, whose organization represents 50 member groups, added that another 250,000 watched the march on livestream and on C-SPAN.

He added that bus drivers refused to transport 900 participants from the Detroit Federation who arrived at Dulles International Airport when the drivers learned they were going to a pro-Israel event.

William Daroff (left), CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, address an estimated 290,000 at the “March for Israel” rally in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2023. Source: Screenshot.

“Look what we can do in just over a week. Imagine what we can do,” said Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, which represents 146 Federations.

“Today’s crowd brings together every sector of American life. People of all faiths and creeds, of all races and backgrounds, to say together with unity and strength, ‘We support Israel’s fight to rid itself of the terror threat and restore safety and security to its people,’” he said.