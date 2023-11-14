JNS
ISRAEL IS AT WAR
Help JNS get the facts out
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

At 290,000-strong, ‘March for Israel’ is ‘largest pro-Israel gathering in history’

Another 250,000 watched via lifestream, according to organizers.

More than 290,000 people attended the March for Israel rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 14, 2023. Photo by Shay Shohat/Flash90. *** Local Caption *** מלחמה חרבות ברזל הפגנה מפגינים הפגנות אמריקה
More than 290,000 people attended the March for Israel rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 14, 2023. Photo by Shay Shohat/Flash90. *** Local Caption *** מלחמה חרבות ברזל הפגנה מפגינים הפגנות אמריקה
Edit
(November 14, 2023 / JNS)

“We have indeed made history today with over 290,000 of us gathered here on the National Mall. This is the largest pro-Israel gathering in history,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told attendees of the Nov. 14 “March for Israel” on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Daroff, whose organization represents 50 member groups, added that another 250,000 watched the march on livestream and on C-SPAN.

He added that bus drivers refused to transport 900 participants from the Detroit Federation who arrived at Dulles International Airport when the drivers learned they were going to a pro-Israel event.

Daroff Fingerhut
William Daroff (left), CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, address an estimated 290,000 at the “March for Israel” rally in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2023. Source: Screenshot.

“Look what we can do in just over a week. Imagine what we can do,” said Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, which represents 146 Federations.

“Today’s crowd brings together every sector of American life. People of all faiths and creeds, of all races and backgrounds, to say together with unity and strength, ‘We support Israel’s fight to rid itself of the terror threat and restore safety and security to its people,’” he said.

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates