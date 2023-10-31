At least 80 detained after antisemitic lynch mob storms Dagestan airport

(October 31, 2023 / JNS)

At least 80 people have been detained in Dagestan after pro-Hamas rioters stormed Makhachkala Uytash Airport on Sunday seeking to lynch Jewish travelers, Russia’s Kommersant news site reported on Tuesday.

Some 150 suspects have been identified and investigations were continuing, with the report stating that the effort is being led by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (SKR).

More than 20 people were injured during the riot, including nine police officers, two of whom were hospitalized, the report said.

A flight from Tel Aviv to Russia’s Dagestan Republic in the North Caucasus along the Caspian Sea was forced to redirect due to the incident.

Hundreds of rioters overran the airport, located in the capital of the Muslim-majority Russian republic. Video footage showed rioters with Palestinian flags shouting Allahu akbar (“God is great”) as they searched the terminals for Israeli passengers.

According to the report, police at one point agreed that rioters could board the plane to check for Jews, but stopped them after they shouted Allahu akbar and insulted authorities.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry and National Security Council warned Israeli citizens against traveling to a number of Russian republics and regions in the North Caucasus following the incident.

The council raised the threat level to four, the highest level, for the Russian republics of Adygea, Chechnya, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Kalmykia, Karachay-Cherkessia, North Ossetia-Alenia and the Krasnodar and Stavropol districts.

The announcement called on all Israelis in those areas to leave as soon as possible.

The announcement also recommended “that all Israelis staying abroad exercise vigilance, stay away from demonstrations and protests, and obey local security forces should they get caught up in the incidents.”

Israel has elevated its travel warnings for a number of countries after it declared war on Hamas in Gaza following the terrorist group’s invasion of western Negev communities on Oct. 7.

The travel warning was recently raised to the highest alert level for Turkey, Egypt and Jordan.