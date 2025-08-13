Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl: Israel support, antisemitism and Final Four journey

( Aug. 13, 2025 / JNS )

Bruce Pearl, head coach of the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team, opens up about Israel, antisemitism and his incredible journey from Maccabee Games gold medal to Final Four success in this powerful JNS TV interview.

Join us for an inspiring conversation as he discusses his unwavering support for Israel and his experiences coaching the USA Maccabee team to gold in 2009.

From the court to the halls of Congress, Pearl shares his perspective on current Middle East tensions and why he believes that “my ancestral homeland has never been safer in a long time.”

He reflects on Auburn University’s Final Four journey while discussing his advocacy work with the US-Israel Education Association, bringing congressional leaders to experience Israel firsthand.

Pearl doesn’t hold back on controversial topics, sharing his views on Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, calling U.S. President Donald Trump “the greatest president in the history of our country” for long-term support of Israel, and addressing the current Gaza war situation. He opens up about combating antisemitism in college sports; efforts bringing the Auburn basketball team to Israel; and work with Athletes for Israel in promoting sports diplomacy through the Abraham Accords.

Don’t miss this compelling discussion about faith, basketball and standing with Israel during challenging times. Pearl’s passion for the game and the Jewish homeland shines through in every answer.

See more at: @JNS_TV. And don’t forget to hit the subscribe button!

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.