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Adina Shmidman

Simchat Torah celebrations inside a “sukkah” at the Tel Aviv port, organized by the Beit Tefila Israeli community. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Creating meaningful opportunities for women on Simchat Torah
Highlighting local female scholars is a chance for communities to appreciate some of the talent in their midst. Each woman comes with her own voice and knowledge to share with others looking for inspiration and connection.
Oct. 17, 2019
Adina Shmidman